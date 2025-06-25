An NHS trust has apologised to dozens of patients – or their families – who died or suffered a complication due to the “isolated practice” of a “profoundly self confident” nurse consultant at Rotherham Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health bosses at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust commissioned an external review by the Royal College of Physicians after a "cluster of six adverse incidents and complications" affecting patients who underwent an Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography (ERCP).

The procedure which carries an “inherent risk of harm” involves putting a tube with a camera to look at the bile and pancreatic ducts and can be used to remove gallstones or take tissue samples for analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service, given by a nurse consultant, was suspended in July 2021, and since then patients from Rotherham needing an ERCP have been sent to hospitals in Sheffield.

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward: Jeff Moore/PA Wire The Rotherham NHS trust said the care provided to 58 patients "was identified as not being provided to an acceptable standard, with 25 of these patients experiencing a level of harm".

In 2022 the review team concluded that the “isolated practice by a consultant nurse had not provided high standards of performance and safety and resulted in a higher than expected complication rate for ERCP.”

Concerns included poor documentation, “excessive” levels of sedation and “lack of responsiveness to deteriorating patients”.

Four of the cases reviewed by the RCP have led to inquests. In two cases the families are taking legal action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two independent experts were then called in - as recommended by the RCP - to review the care of 68 patients who had died or suffered a complication within 30 days of the procedure. They found a "similar pattern of care failures".

The trust said: "Overall the care of 58 patients was found to have had failures with 25 having suffered some degree of harm."

It has contacted “all 68 patients or their families to apologise, to explain what has happened and to outline what the external review has said about their individual care."

The RCP report said the nurse consultant “was thought by many interviewees to be profoundly self-confident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One interviewee said that some nursing staff “considered the endoscopist to be ‘maverick’ at times and would discharge patients about whom they had concerns”.

The person would “undertake seven ERCPs on a list, one after the other, and staff in recovery were said to have expressed anxiety that they did not have the resources to cope”.

A “pattern of resistance to critical feedback or challenge was also highlighted”, the RCP said.

There were “several accounts that the clinical endoscopist had introduced themself in such a way that did not make clear their role as a nurse consultant and implied they were medically trained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was said to have led to confusion amongst patients, as well as doctors and other clinical staff. Senior leaders were said to have discussed this with the nurse endoscopist at length.”

Medical director Dr Jo Beahan said: "We apologise unreservedly to patients and their families affected by the failures identified in the ERCP service review. The care provided to some of the patients who underwent the procedure was not at the level that we strive for.”