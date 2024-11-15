Row over ‘segregation’ in siting of plaque for Caribbean servicemen in Filey

A town council has dug its heels in over allowing a plaque to 4,000 Caribbean servicemen to go up in the town’s memorial gardens, despite concerns it is “like segregation”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after separate events were held in Filey on Remembrance Sunday.

A bugler played the Last Post as some 50 people gathered outside a house on Queen Street where a plaque honours those who travelled from the Caribbean to train at RAF Hunmanby Moor in World War Two as mechanics, radio operators, cooks and clerks. Four volunteers – three just 19-years-old – are buried at Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Sunday a church service and parade took place followed by a short service at the town’s memorial gardens, organised by the Royal British Legion.

Supporters had to put the plaque up on a wall in Queen Street after the town council refused to have it in the memorial gardens

The situation came about after Leeds barrister Glenn Parsons, whose uncles Gilmour Westcarr and Edwin Samuels, were stationed at RAF Hunmanby Moor, was unable to convince the town council to allow the plaque to go up in the memorial gardens.

Eventually the owners of a property on Queen Street offered space on their front wall.

Two of the six veterans who were there for the plaque’s unveiling last year have since died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alford Gardner, who died in October, aged 98, trained as a mechanic at the camp, which was requisitioned from Billy Butlin. Mr Gardner, whose father served in WW1 in France and Belgium, later returned on the Empire Windrush.

Some of those who attended last week's Remembrance Day Service for the forgotten 4,000 servicemen who trained at RAF Hunmanby Moor

He went on to co-found the Caribbean Cricket Club in Leeds and his portrait hangs in Buckingham Palace. Another veteran, Neil Flanigan, who joined the RAF in 1943, where he served as a technician in Bomber Command, died in March, aged 99.

Mr Parsons says the “only proper place” for the plaque is in the memorial gardens and the veterans should not be “airbrushed out of history”: “The only location they’ve offered us is on the gates to Primrose Valley (the former campsite) and that’s in private ownership on a main road.”

Historian Mike Seaman said it was “absolutely ridiculous”, adding: “It’s like segregation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Cawley, who lives in the Old Chapel at Reighton where some of the men were billeted, added: “It think it becomes more and more untenable really. I don’t believe it’s the general view of people – I think they recognise the sacrifices people have made.”

Mike Cockerill, who has two relatives who died in WW1 and WW2 and are commemorated at the gardens, said: “As a town councillor I have to support the policy of the town council which is that it (the gardens) is for the men of Filey who died in the two Wars and other conflicts.”