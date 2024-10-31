Rubies & Co: Huddersfield hair salon announces major expansion in popular heritage site
Now run by a mother and daughter team, Rubies Hairdressing, which is located in Lindley’s Heritage Exchange, has rebranded as Rubies & Co, moving into a newly designed space on the same site.
A tenant within Heritage Exchange for 13 years, the move from its existing 900 sqft single-storey salon to a three-storey, 2,207 sqft space allows Rubies & Co. – led by owner Louise Davies – to almost double its number of hair appointments each week, expanding from 95 clients to 185.
Ms Davies said: "We are thrilled to be moving into a larger space that allows us to expand our services. The rebrand to Rubies & Co. reflects our evolution from a traditional hairdressing salon to a full beauty, wellness and aesthetics destination.
“We’re excited to bring on new colleagues and offer unique opportunities for self-employed beauty professionals to join us in the new space.
The new environment will offer six specially-designed rooms for self-employed professionals to rent – creating opportunities for specialists in various fields.
Longer-term, Louise hopes to expand on Rubies & Co’s current apprenticeship scheme by developing and formalising bespoke hairdressing courses for aspiring professionals within the region.
To celebrate the launch of the new space, Rubies & Co. will be having an open-door launch party on Saturday, November 23 from 19:00, featuring exclusive offers, an introduction to treatments and the opportunity to meet the team.