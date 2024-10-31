Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now run by a mother and daughter team, Rubies Hairdressing, which is located in Lindley’s Heritage Exchange, has rebranded as Rubies & Co, moving into a newly designed space on the same site.

A tenant within Heritage Exchange for 13 years, the move from its existing 900 sqft single-storey salon to a three-storey, 2,207 sqft space allows Rubies & Co. – led by owner Louise Davies – to almost double its number of hair appointments each week, expanding from 95 clients to 185.

Ms Davies said: "We are thrilled to be moving into a larger space that allows us to expand our services. The rebrand to Rubies & Co. reflects our evolution from a traditional hairdressing salon to a full beauty, wellness and aesthetics destination.

Louise Davies and daughter Masie Stevens, who have gone into business together to launch Rubies & Co.

“We’re excited to bring on new colleagues and offer unique opportunities for self-employed beauty professionals to join us in the new space.

The new environment will offer six specially-designed rooms for self-employed professionals to rent – creating opportunities for specialists in various fields.

Longer-term, Louise hopes to expand on Rubies & Co’s current apprenticeship scheme by developing and formalising bespoke hairdressing courses for aspiring professionals within the region.

