Rural roaming a gift but expertise needed to protect nature - The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post on the land access debate.

The mass trespass of Kinder Scout in this month of 1932 is still reflected upon as a triumph – a pioneering form of direct action which paved the way for the public’s right to see more of the countryside.

In this part of the world, who wouldn’t want to? For the sake of fun, knowledge, curiosity, exercise, mental wellbeing – for the sake of beauty itself – the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors on our doorsteps are a bountiful gift.

Without those who demanded more access, we would not have the opportunity to enjoy our treasured National Parks today.

A couple admires the view across the Peak District from the top of Mam Tor in the Peak District. Picture: James Hardisty.

In recent years, campaigners have summoned the spirit of 1932 to call for more rights. In January 2023, what has been called the largest such demonstration since Kinder Scout took place on Dartmoor in a row over wild camping.

Meanwhile, some are upset with a lack of action after Labour pledged to extend “responsible access to nature” in their 2024 manifesto and, coincidentally, at the weekend more 450 wild swimmers took part in a “mass trespass swim” at Kinder Reservoir in the Peak District to highlight a lack of rights to access water.

However, it is a complex issue these days. As author Patrick Galbraith suggests in today’s feature story on Page 13, unrestricted access to some rural areas – particularly as the human population has increased so much – can disturb wildlife.

