This evergreen British native spreads by seeds that are often dispersed by ants, and it can still be found across Britain but it seems, sadly, to becoming rarer.

But the apparent decline of the wild variety hasn’t deterred many people from growing other varieties in their own gardens where many a cool and semi-shaded spot can provide the ideal home for one of Britain’s most treasured flowers.

Hedge bottoms and areas under deciduous trees are excellent locations because they help protect these delicate-looking plants from direct sunlight.

MELLOW YELLOW: The delightful primrose.

Primroses (and polyanthus, whose flowers, unlike those of primroses, stand proud of their leaves) like cooler positions with some shade to emulate the woodland-edge position they love in the wild.

They need moist, well-drained, friable soil – most gardeners will lose plants because of drought, so it is important to add plenty of organic matter and leaf litter when planting and to mulch yearly.

Nursery-produced plants are often grown under cover in peaty compost so they are more difficult to grow in the garden. If you do plant them out, keep them watered during their first growing season.

Alternatively, keep them in a pot until they finish flowering and then take them out, split them and re-pot small sections into gritty compost.

Primroses are best divided every two to three years, or the plants tend to develop fleshy stems that open up at the base, making them brittle and vulnerable to vine weevil.

Early autumn is an ideal time, but you can also do it after flowering as long as you water until autumn.

A quick note on polyanthus, another much-loved member of the Primula genus. Polyanthus plants are known to be a natural hybrid between the cowslip (Primula veris) and the common primrose (Primula vulgaris) and they come in a wide range of colours and shades.

Ground

Where once beds and borders were weeded to within an inch of their lives and it was acceptable to have bare earth showing between ranks of bedding plants and perennials, now the tide has changed on favour of ground-cover.

Shrubs and others which grow low and lush to hide all signs of soil and to keep out invasive weeds are now essential.

So, we have the likes of the Lesser Periwinkle, Vinca minor, a pretty, blue-flowered plant which will thrive in just about any soil and situation (note the ‘minor’; V major is another animal completely and has invasive tendencies) and which comes in a particularly attractive variegated version, with green leaves edged with white. It’s also hardy enough to flower throughout winter.

Ivies have also made their mark in the world of ground cover. Not all of them the like heights - some love to crawl and creep over the earth, forming an almost impenetrable barrier of leaves. One of the best is Hedera helix ‘Glacier’.

Cotoneaster is one of the finest evergreen shrubs for growing as an almost prostrate form. It can turn into a densely-leaved cover-all, with tiny white flowers in summer, red berries in autumn and winter, and small leathery leaves all year round.

Something equally effective but slightly more upstanding is Euonymus fortunei ‘Emerald ’n’ Gold’ which produces lovely marbled-yellow foliage. A decent specimen can spread two feet or more and reach a height of four feet. It’s one of a family ideal for covering ground where many plants would struggle to thrive or survive.

If the boundaries of the site to be clothed can be contained against over-invasive species seeking to escape, then Rose of Sharon, Hypericum calycinum, has a lot to offer.

Yes, it sends out masses of creeping roots, but if they can be kept in check, this evergreen plant is a treat – plenty of all-year-round foliage with the bonus of buttercup-yellow blooms in summer.

And there are many more plants willing to take the low ground.

Euphorbia

Sometimes the weather is kind enough to encourage snowdrops or other very dwarf bulbs to flower in December, but there’s no guaranteed consistency. What appeared last year may not appear this.

And yet there are little beacons of brightness which can be relied on to try their best whatever the weather.

Garden euphorbias should be made compulsory additions to every garden, no matter how big or small.

They may be the little-praised workhorses but for many months of the year, evergreen euphorbias are the ones that hold together perennial beds.

In early winter, bracts start to appear and then leave, topped with lemon, pale green tints which defy description appear. In May, the spurges dominate. In June, they still hold their heads above the rest, and it’s only come July that they are eventually pushed into the background.

Spurges are among the most tolerant and versatile plants available to the gardener. They take the rough with the smooth, the rich soil with the poor. No sunless corner is too dark for them – they will grow anywhere and defy all weathers and conditions.