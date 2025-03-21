Sanctuary: Housing firm offers home comforts for endangered swifts
Landlord Sanctuary not only puts a roof over people's heads in Scarborough, it is also helping swifts, which will be flying in from Africa in May.
The housing organisation is part way through installing 230 swift nest boxes in Eastfield and Barrowcliff – home to half the town’s swifts – every one offering the latest "des res" in bird housing.
Swifts love to get under the pantiles of the 1950s roofs of Eastfield and Barrowcliff, but the former council houses needed reroofing – a time which can prove disastrous for the birds as they lose their homes and a chance to breed.
The loss of roofs and the nesting spaces they offer is one of the reasons behind their 50 per cent decline in Yorkshire since 1995. This time, however, Sanctuary paid for and erected boxes from moulded plastic on each of the houses they've recently reroofed.
North Yorkshire Coast Swift Group chairman Rob Stark says together with architect Alan Wood and Partners and Leeds-based Jennings Roofing, the landlord has delivered a "model" project – with the roofers even explaining to tenants why the boxes are needed.
This year the aerial acrobats may well not take up their new homes, and Rob says it will be "heartbreaking" to watch as they try to get into their old nesting spaces.
However, given success with similar local projects, he is hoping they will come back next year to breed.
He said: "In one move Sanctuary has put as many boxes in as we've managed to achieve in five years. Beyond Housing (another social landlord) has also agreed to host some boxes, so we hope it's the start of things to come."
Young birds may spend as long as three years totally on the wing eating, sleeping and mating as they fly, normally only landing on their very weak legs when they fly into a nest.
Swifts can live more than 20 years and generally return to the same nest year after year.
They are known for their distinctive, high-pitched screaming calls – a sound sadly many will never hear as their numbers decline.
Along with their housemartin cousins, swifts are RSPB red-listed, which means they are of the highest conservation priority.
Rob said: "Normally swifts will have bred in a cliff face and rotten trees and you'd think they would evolve to be more adaptable.
"I'm not expecting them to take up the boxes this year – next year will be the crunch year."
Jessica-Mae Townsend, regional asset manager for Sanctuary, said: "We were first approached by the North Yorkshire Swift Group and thought it a great idea.
"I have mentioned the boxes to our chief executive and we are hoping to look at other areas in the country where boxes can be installed."
Rob said: "This is a wonderful boost for the swift population and if the scheme does go nationwide with Sanctuary it would be fantastic. Walking through the Eastfield area it was exciting to see so many boxes up and this one project alone will make a huge difference."
