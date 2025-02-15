Sarah Coles: The age-old financial problems in a relationship

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joking aside, it’s nobody’s business but yours who you choose to spend your life with, but if there’s a significant age difference, you will need to consider the implications. It goes for everything from having a family to considering care needs, and it means thinking about the financial side of things too. Clearly the bigger the age gap, the more these issues will apply, but even if you have a traditional age gap of 2-5 years, questions will come up.

It makes a difference from day one if one of you is further into their career and earning more, because you need to decide how to split your costs. It pays to bear in mind that this division of earnings won’t necessarily always be the same. Later in life, the older half of the couple may scale back at work while the younger one is at the peak of their earning potential. You need to decide whether the higher earner will always bear the heavier load, or whether you’ll split things equally on the grounds that things will eventually even out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the younger person in the relationship, there are questions around how much you continue with your own financial plans in life, and how much you rely on the other person. If they already own a house, for example, are you comfortable putting your property plans on hold, or are you worried about having to start from scratch if you split up? For some people, marriage may make the difference, because they’re prepared to rely on their rights in the event of a split. Others will feel it’s key to have assets of their own, no matter what happens.

Most people have a view on age difference relationships, and they aren’t afraid to share it, says Sarah Coles. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

If you are buying a property together, you both face hurdles. The younger person may be on a lower income, so you may be able to borrow less between you than you ideally want. Meanwhile, the older person may be closer to retirement, limiting the period you can borrow for. The process will involve compromises on both sides, so you need to talk things through.

In some cases, an age gap relationship will involve one of you having children at an older age than is traditional. This can be an enormous boon, if you can take early retirement and step into the role of taking care of the children. However, there are financial implications. You need to consider things like how you’ll finance their teenage years, or university, or support their property-buying plans if you’re no longer working.

You also need to consider the worst-case scenarios, and what would happen if one of you was to pass away. You may already have considered life insurance for the older member of the couple. However, don’t overlook the need to cover the younger member of the couple too. If something was to happen to them, the older person would need to be able to cover the cost of bringing the children up solo – in many cases beyond retirement age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retirement itself is a serious consideration. Some couples will want to stop work at the same time. This could mean one of you will retire in your 40s or 50s, which raises questions over whether you will have enough set aside to cover both of your retirements.

Other couples will retire at different times. It means facing questions about what that earlier retirement looks like. Will they phase retirement and continue to work? Will they want to do their travelling early in retirement and need to go alone or with someone else? Will they build a retired lifestyle that has no place for their partner when they retire? All of this needs open communication to work.

If the older one has much more in their pension, there are also questions around how they take an income. If it’s a defined contribution pension, it makes an annuity expensive, because it needs to be inflation-linked, and continue to pay until the death of the younger partner, which could be too pricey

If they opt for drawdown, meanwhile, their investment strategy needs to be very long term. It also strengthens the argument that they should only take the natural income from the investments, so the original capital remains invested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you get much older, there may be issues around long-term care. If one of you needs care in their 80s and the other is in their 60s, it could eat through their joint assets horribly, eroding the security of the younger member of the couple when they need it most. It means you need to have a contingency plan to cover care costs.

Finally, there are questions around what will happen after the first person dies. You need to consider the position the younger one will be left in and how best to protect them. If one person has most of the pension, and it’s a final salary arrangement, how will the other live on just half of it – given that their costs won’t be halved? If the older one manages the finances, how will they cope?

You also need to face estate planning issues – especially if one of you has children from a previous marriage and you have children together too. You’re likely to want to leave money to support your partner and your younger children. However, it could mean older children won’t inherit until after your partner dies. If the younger partner is a similar age to those older children, they may never inherit. Some people will want to give their older children lifetime gifts, or leave something for them in their will. Others will explain the situation to their older children, so they at least know where they stand.

There’s an awful lot to consider, which can make age gap relationships more financially complicated. However, marrying someone your own age doesn’t protect you from complexity, it just gives you a completely different set of things to worry about. In itself, it’s not enough to put me off – it’s the vinyl collection that’s the nail in the coffin for me.

The cost of being single

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve just made it through Valentines Day as a singleton, it’s just adding insult to injury to know that being single takes a massive toll on your finances.

The new HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows that despite making less per person than their coupled-up counterparts, single people end up spending far more on the essentials. They’re forced to spend 22% more on essential housing per person than their couple counterparts – despite living in cheaper accommodation. They also spend more per person on fixed costs like food (28%) and communications (32%).

It means they have to give up on an awful lot of the fun things in life to make ends meet. They spend 21% less per person on eating out and hotel stays in the UK (despite the single supplement in hotels), 13% less on clothes and shoes and 13% less on recreation and culture.