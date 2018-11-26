Sausage firm Heck to increase capacity

Sausage producer Heck has announced plans to increase the capacity of it’s headquarters in North Yorkshire by 25 per cent, with a £4m investment.

The expansion will create 60 full time new jobs and is designed to meet increased production.

The Kirklington-based company has also launched an international mail order business.

Heck is also looking to expand in Europe despite uncertainty around the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

The firm has created a new product called the Heckfurter, a healthy version of a frankfurter, for the German market.

Jamie Keeble, co-founder of Heck, said: “Despite all the doom and gloom about Brexit, we are proud to be a European family and friends business.

“We will be investing in more German machinery in our factory and can now get bangers to Berlin as fast as we can get sausages to Southampton.

“We are looking forward to taking our tasty range to kitchen tables across the continent.”

Heck has introduced a vegetarian range and expanded online.

Mr Keeble said: “Our approach to tasty, quality food continues to be a winner and we have had increased listings across all national retailers this year and in addition to launching on online retailers such as Ocado and Amazon fresh.

“Our vegetarian launch has also been a complete hit and we continue to be much loved by the fitness and slimming community with our tasty chicken burger and sausage range.”

Rishi Sunak, the local Conservative MP for Richmond, said: “Heck has a uniquely innovative approach to food and running its business. I have followed its progress closely in recent years and it is great news to see it is expanding and taking on more employees.”