England must complete the rest of the World Cup group stage without captain Zoe Aldcroft as the back row contends with a knee problem.

Scarborough-born Aldcroft, pictured, led the Red Roses into their opener against the USA but has been stood down for Saturday’s Pool A clash with Samoa and against Australia a week later because of an injury that is having to be managed.

Marlie Packer will take charge of the team in her absence, making her first appearance since serving a one-match ban for being sent off for a dangerous clear-out against Spain earlier this month.

Centre Megan Jones completes England’s leadership group and the trio have continued to work together ahead of facing the Islanders at Franklin’s Gardens.

MISSING OUT: Scarborough-born England captain Zoe Aldcroft Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“Megan and I have massively stepped up this week. We’ve been there to support Zoe in whatever she needs, but she’s also been doing the same for us in training,” Packer said.

“Me, her and Meg caught up after the session for a couple of little bits on how we want to be perceived. We look at each other as equals, but Zoe gets the nod for the game day.”

Emily Scarratt, who won her 119th cap off the bench in the 69-7 victory over USA, was due to start against Samoa but was withdrawn from the team because of a shoulder-related nerve issue.

Holly Aitchison is nearing recovery from the ankle injury that has forced her to miss the opening two rounds of the World Cup, but her return is imminent as England’s outlook at fly-half improves.

As well as Aitchison being on course to face Australia, Helena Rowland has overcome her own ankle problem to take the number 10 jersey against Samoa with Zoe Harrison dropping to the bench.

Rowland’s availability is a major boost to England given she also covers centre, full-back and scrum-half.

“Helena knows that she is the most versatile person within the group. She’s highly valued and is the first name the team sheet in terms of 23,” Mitchell said.

“Zoe’s carried a huge load in that area since the warm ups so it’s good to get Helena going.

“It’s only Holly who doesn’t get any minutes through the start of the tournament, so that’s probably a really good place to be in as a group.

“We could have taken the chance on Holly this week, but we chose not to because we wanted to get her through full training.”