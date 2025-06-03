School music lessons to go up in price despite more than 250 children dropping out due to costs

Fees for children’s music lessons are set to rise in North Yorkshire despite hundreds of parents cancelling during the cost of living crisis.

Peripatetic music lessons are provided by North Yorkshire Council in most schools at an extra cost to parents.

The council also runs six Music Centres across the region in Harrogate, Northallerton, Scarborough, Selby, Skipton, and Whitby which provide weekend music sessions for young people.

But over 250 children have had their music lessons stopped in the past year, council documents show.

Despite this, the authority proposes to raise fees by 3.2 per cent for music lessons, and by 5 per cent for sessions at the Music Centres.

This would bring the cost to £24.27 for a 30 minute individual lesson, or £8.82 for a group lesson.

Two morning sessions at the Music Centre per term will cost parents £77.70, up from £74.

A paper outlining the decision for the cost increases read: “It is proposed that the Music Centre fees increase by 5 per cent from April 2025, to cover the rising costs of the teaching staff and venue hire.

“This rise is above corporate recommendations but still represents good value for money to attend a centre for 3.5 hours on a Saturday morning.

“The introduction of a new billing system and the move to charging up front has seen a reduction in overall numbers taking up tuition. There are 251 fewer pupils this year. Many of these have stated the upfront costs as prohibitive.

“The service responded to many complaints at inception of the new system due to the requirement to pay upfront. There is genuine concern that the upfront payments for some parents are forcing them to stop buying in to the service.”

The council is hoping to save some £20,000 on the music service in the next year, the document shows, through retirement of full time staff who will be replaced by “sessional teachers.”

A £5,000 saving could also be made when the current Head of Service retires.

Concern has been expressed in recent years that music lessons, and a potential career in the arts, are becoming financially out of reach for many families.

Numbers of students taking music as an A Level subject have dropped by 45 per cent since 2010.

And a report from Arts Council England into the future of classical music performance read: “There is evidence that for some young people – irrespective of their interest in, and enthusiasm for, involvement in classical music – practical barriers to participation exist.

"These barriers included: the cost and distance of travel to activities, availability and accessibility of provision and whether the home environment was supportive to learning.”

Free music tuition is provided by the council to looked-after children and those in receipt of free school meals.