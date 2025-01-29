School which taught The Vaccines and Clan Bandit to open new campus in iconic Leeds building
The group is opening a 17,000 sq ft Leeds Campus at Switch, a new office space within the Electric Press, which is located in Millennium Square.
Steffan Davies, chief executive of AD Education UK, said: "We are excited to be expanding and solidifying our presence in the North of England and can’t wait to welcome eager artists and creatives to our open day, giving them a feel for our values and offering as a higher education provider.
"Many of our graduates have gone on to become household names including Fraser T Smith, Clean Bandit and The Vaccines. Our alumni have also made their mark behind the scenes, designing cutting-edge tech for the Rolling Stones and shaping industries by winning Oscars and receiving BAFTA nominations.”
The deal, which sees the group taking a 15-year-lease at £32 per sq ft, was brokered by the Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.