Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is opening a 17,000 sq ft Leeds Campus at Switch, a new office space within the Electric Press, which is located in Millennium Square.

Steffan Davies, chief executive of AD Education UK, said: "We are excited to be expanding and solidifying our presence in the North of England and can’t wait to welcome eager artists and creatives to our open day, giving them a feel for our values and offering as a higher education provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of our graduates have gone on to become household names including Fraser T Smith, Clean Bandit and The Vaccines. Our alumni have also made their mark behind the scenes, designing cutting-edge tech for the Rolling Stones and shaping industries by winning Oscars and receiving BAFTA nominations.”