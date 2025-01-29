School which taught The Vaccines and Clan Bandit to open new campus in iconic Leeds building

Music and creative media higher education group AD Education has announced that it is moving into the iconic Electric Press building in Leeds city centre.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST

The group is opening a 17,000 sq ft Leeds Campus at Switch, a new office space within the Electric Press, which is located in Millennium Square.

Steffan Davies, chief executive of AD Education UK, said: "We are excited to be expanding and solidifying our presence in the North of England and can’t wait to welcome eager artists and creatives to our open day, giving them a feel for our values and offering as a higher education provider.

"Many of our graduates have gone on to become household names including Fraser T Smith, Clean Bandit and The Vaccines. Our alumni have also made their mark behind the scenes, designing cutting-edge tech for the Rolling Stones and shaping industries by winning Oscars and receiving BAFTA nominations.”

The deal, which sees the group taking a 15-year-lease at £32 per sq ft, was brokered by the Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank.

