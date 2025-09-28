Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's four years since then Chancellor of the Exchequer and Richmond MP Rishi Sunak endorsed Scorton's community for its “innovation, inspiration and hard work” in caring for the elderly and vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MP said he had been impressed by the way the village had come together in many different ways to help those most at risk.

Scorton had been ahead of the game. Some of the actions were due to the Scorton Community Buddies organisation, which was established in 2014 as a befriending scheme in the village, which boasts views over both the Vale of Mowbray to the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales.

The raised village green at Scorton, one of only two in England.

Those feathers in the village's cap are by no means Scorton's only such show of local solidarity. Scorton is said to have become, in 1998, the first village with its own website as well as staging one of Yorkshire's oldest seasonal celebrations.

Scorton Feast, which can trace its roots to 1257, is traditionally a four-day end of summer extravaganza centred around an expansive green, one of only two in the country where the central area is raised above the level of the surrounding village by stone retaining walls.

While Scorton Feast has moved with the times, with this year's edition including a foam party, the village's heart has remained the green, from which the village extends along High Row along the Uckerby road, The Greens, which links the village green at its south-east corner to Manor House, and Hospital Road to the east of the green.

In 1673, Scorton villagers founded the Antient Silver Arrow contest, an archery tournament, on the green. It has been dubbed 'The Daddy of all Sporting Fixtures’ and lays claim to being the world’s longest established and oldest recorded sporting event.

In 2008, the village's then MP, William Hague, helped celebrate its tri-centenary shoot. However, tradition has it that the competition should only return to the village if a resident wins.

The winner, who becomes 'Captain of Arrow', is the first archer to hit a three-inch centre black spot.

To the green's north there's the greatest concentration of the village's listed properties. Early to mid-18th century properties near the green include Greencroft, Holly House, Manor House, Mill House, Rose Cottage and Royal Hotel.

Many have patiled roofs and there's an unusual number with three storeys. The east side of the green is defined by the high wall of Scorton Hospital.

The 19th century St John of God Hospital was built on the grounds of the former convent for the Religious Order of Poor Clare's, who lived in a mansion on the site now occupied by the hospital.

The order ran a school for Roman Catholic girls there before moving to Darlington in about 1850.

The site has retained many of its original historical features in its latest incarnation as Scorton Care Village, which provides nursing and residential care across two buildings for up to 114 people.

Set back from the green is Scorton Grammar School, a purpose-built brick building dating from 1760, while beside it School House predates Leonard Robinson founding the boys' school in his home in 1720.

After 269 years of classes, in an attempt to raise the roll of pupils it opened its doors to girls in 1989, but it closed just two years later and has since been given a new lease of life as flats.

Remarkably, the school, which has a distinctive central clock tower and wooden octagonal cupola with lead-covered roof and weathervane, was built by the first master of the school, John Noble at his own expense, who was also responsible for building the raised green.

Other buildings overlooking the green includes a pretty village hall, which has become home to the school's brass plaque Roll of Honour commemorating 17 past pupils who lost their lives in the First World War.

Scorton grew in the second half of the 20th century, with developments to the north east and east of the village at Clarence Road and Bridge Green, but the village's high-profile heritage remains undiminished.

Nevertheless, responding to a planning application to create a convenience store at the village's filling station last year, residents complained there had been a significant decline in services and facilities, in the village, unsuccessfully arguing the local shop and post office could be undermined.

Scorton Parish Council said the village store was “at the heart of our community”, in “a caring village with sheltered housing, care homes and many elderly and vulnerable residents” who relied on the services developed there over decades.

Many residents have also voiced opposition to an expected upcoming application to create a “one-of-a-kind national tourist destination” and retirement development, just west of the village, at Scorton Lakes nature reserve, which is home to grey heron, avocet and cinnabar moths.

The original plan featured some 170 holiday homes and 155 retirement flats, as well as a farm shop and spa, but following an outcry the retirement section has been cut to 60 bungalows.

As they have for many centureis, local residents have come together and formed the Save Scorton Lakes group to contest the plans.

Nearby, at Hollow Banks Quarry, there's a highly unusual group of 15 late Roman burials, which was excavated between 1998 and 2000.

Academics have revealed the small cemetery consists of almost exclusively male burials, dated to the fourth century.

