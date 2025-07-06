Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New retailers announced at the site include Guess, Monsoon, Molton Brown, Hobbs, Phase Eight, Pizza Express and Pret a Manger.

The team behind the project said that the first phase of the scheme is now 50 per cent complete, with the remaining work set to recommence this September, before the site opens in Spring 2027.

The first phase of the scheme will feature 73 stores, with developers claiming that the site will be the UK’s largest retail destination to open in 2027.

Scotch Corner Designer Village has announced a string of new retailers.

Sarah Hodkinson, leasing director at Scotch Corner Designer Village, said: “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm of both major retail brands and the local community.

“Dozens of high-profile brands have signed with us. This is a vote of confidence and a superb, good news story for the region and the whole of the north of England”

The site has now announced a string of 19 new retailers set to join the site.

These include Castore, Jack & Jones, Brook Taverner, White Stuff, Haribo, Lindt, Superdry, Radley London, and M&S.

The new retailers join existing brands already signed such as Boss, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levis, Skechers, Clarks, Moss and Dune London.

Newly signed eateries Pizza Express, Pret A Manger, 2000 Coffee, Knoops and Slim Chickens also join already signed Wagamama and Five Guys.

Located near Richmond, planning permission was first granted for the Scotch Corner Designer Village in 2016.

The opening date for the site has been pushed back a number of times.

The developers behind the scheme have projected that once opened, the site will have an annual footfall of four million, and create over 1,000 jobs.

Developer, Simon Waterfield, said: “Scotch Corner Designer Village is dedicated to supporting the locality and the wider region and will feature local design talent and artisans and provides an additional 1,300 total jobs.

“Scotch Corner Designer Village is also committed to creating a low-carbon, sustainable shopping, and leisure destination.

"The power services have been upgraded for the whole area and this fits with our commitment to eventually provide over 250 electric car charging points.”

Developers said the scheme has now been 82 per cent let, with more retailers set to be announced later this summer.