When Caroline Cooper Charles interviewed for the job of CEO at Screen Yorkshire, the role she has been in for more than three years now, she was “very nervous”. After she was offered the position, her husband presented a gift.

“He had some special wrapping paper made with ‘Congratulations CEO’,” says Caroline, speaking at the organisation’s offices in The Calls, Leeds.

Recently, he came clean. “We were going through some drawers and he showed me that he'd actually had some other paper printed as well…”

Caroline Cooper Charles, chief executive of Screen Yorkshire.

Caroline’s job, after all, is a choice role in the film and TV industry, but with a CV like hers she was always going to be a strong candidate.

Her route into the screen industries, after growing up in Warwickshire and going to university in Liverpool, came with a little serendipity – or perhaps magic.

She was working as an administrator at a media centre in Swindon where young creatives would hire filming equipment. There was one filmmaker who was creating a short film with the intention of using it to get into the National Film and Television School, and seeing how organised Caroline was, asked if she’d come on board for production management.

“So he made this very lovely short film, all shot in black and white, and it did get him into the National Film and Television School, and that director was David Yates, who then went on to make (a number of) the Harry Potter films. So that was my first claim to fame.”

Saima Virdee (Aysha Kala) and Harry Virdee (Staz Nair) in Virdee, one of Screen Yorkshire's investments. Picture: BBC.

After a brief stint in other industries she came back to film and TV, working mostly in the north of England and Scotland.

She ran her first production company with acclaimed music video director Dawn Shadforth (“she's most known for putting Kylie in hot pants”) and later became talent development executive for Scottish Film Talent Network, head of film at Creative England, head of creative development at Yorkshire’s Warp X, managed the UK Film Council’s nationwide short film programme through her company Lifesize Pictures and spent a year as director of the Sheffield International Documentary Festival.

Caroline, who will be 60 in July, joined Screen Yorkshire as head of industry development in 2018, overseeing the organisation’s skills and talent programmes such as Beyond Brontës, which works with young people form underrepresented communities to develop their careers. Then she became head of creative in February 2020 and managed the Yorkshire Content Fund, overseeing investments and acting as production executive on TV dramas such as All Creatures Great and Small, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, Ackley Bridge and feature films including Ali & Ava.

She lives in Sheffield with her husband Richard Charles, a landscape gardener. While many in the industry feel the pull of the capital city, Caroline is thankful she’s been able to have a career from Yorkshire.

“I was born in London and I moved out when I was 18 months old, and I've never really felt that draw to go back,” she says.

Caroline became CEO in January 2022, meaning there was a backlog of productions ready to start filming after COVID pandemic restrictions were lifted and the level of activity was initially “insane”, she says.

“It became very competitive between the streamers and the public service broadcasters because the streamers had very deep pockets at that time. So it was a real boom time, but also a slightly artificial boom, if you like. It was great for people like our Brontës trainees, because everybody was getting work, whereas at the moment, what we're seeing is, it's not a downturn by any means but I think there's a settling down.”

She adds: “For the first year, I thought, I'm not going to change anything, I'm not going to come in and go, ‘Right, we're going to do this big thing’. I'm just going to listen and learn . Because things were in such an extraordinary post-lockdown scenario, a lot of it was actually just get on and do the job that we have been doing, I know that the team can deliver. So let's just help the industry recover as best it can.”

Added to that, some newer staff members had never met their colleagues in person.

In the last few years, they have gone from 11-12 staff to 18, says Caroline. This follows the lengthy rebuild under Caroline’s predecessor, Sally Joynson. After the Government changed hands in 2010, the UK Film Council was abolished and the nine regional screen agencies were broadly integrated into just one, Creative England. Screen Yorkshire, which was founded in 2002, had to drastically cut its staff numbers, though steadily increased them again over the years.

Screen Yorkshire has three main objectives: supporting productions with locations, crew and permissions through the Yorkshire Film Office; helping to develop skills and talent in the region; and actually investing in projects through the Yorkshire Content Fund, which was set up in 2012 (their first investment was a little production called Peaky Blinders).

Caroline says: “We've had no top-up into that fund for over 10 years now, 2014 was the last investment into that fund. So we have to make smart commercial decisions because the way that the fund works is that we only get to spend what we've recouped from other films and TV series.”

Last year the Fund had one of its busiest to date, in large part, says Caroline, because of an uplift in the tax credit for independent film.

“It's obviously going to be an exciting year to 18 months ahead because we'll be seeing all of those things come on to our screen.”

Dance school drama Dreamers, made in Chapeltown, Leeds, was one of them and was released on Sunday on Channel 4.

However, investment is “really needed because a lot of American money has dropped out” and there are “so few sources now for people to tap into. If there are any investors who who want a safe pair of hands to manage their money, we’re here.”

Caroline says that what’s needed is the creation of an environment where storytellers begin, develop and finish their work within the region as a full package, rather than dipping in and out Yorkshire for parts of their project.

“We welcome those productions in – of course we want them, we want the big studio projects to come and film in Yorkshire, 28 Years Later, all of those, it's great to have them filming in the region - but also making sure that we're building our local capacity as well.”

She uses the example of Sally Wainwright, the woman behind Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango In Halifax, to highlight the “value that one creator, that one writer, brings to our region because she's passionate about telling stories from here. We need more Sallys,” she says.

The latest example of powerful stories coming out of Yorkshire is Adolescence, Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne’s Netflix smash hit miniseries made with Sheffield-based Warp Films and filmed at Production Park in South Kirkby. Earlier this week, Netflix made the show available to all secondary schools across the UK with the endorsement of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said: “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard.”

What film and television like that does, says Caroline, is create an easier route into difficult conversations.