A floating cafe and research ship in Scarborough Harbour is set to go on the market after its owners moved all their operations to an industrial unit on the edge of town.

Southern Star has been moored in the harbour since 2020 and was home to the SeaGrown Centre, which included a visitor centre, café, and seaweed hatchery.

SeaGrown, which has been trialling new methods for growing seaweed offshore, said a buyer could, if they chose, move the 51-year-old vessel elsewhere.

Only one person had lost their job, the chef, and he’s involved in a new venture, SeaGrown director Wave Crookes said. They are currently recruiting for two new members of staff.

Mr Crookes said the seaweed hatchery which was in a container on the deck of the Southern Star had been moved onshore: "She has no operational aquaculture function. If a new owner wants to move her then she can.

"The harbour and our insurers are comfortable with the physical state of the vessel."

In December the company was selected against competition from over 70 bids from 17 countries by one of Germany’s largest utility companies RWE, which is looking for ways to promote biodiversity on offshore wind farms.

Mr Crookes, a former Scarborough fisherman who trained as a diver in the Navy and was a navigating officer on British Antarctic surveys, said he’d designed a "unique" modular unit – named the Kelpedo because it looks like a torpedo when launched.

It can be used for growing native North Sea seaweed offshore – where traditional methods growing seaweed on longline ropes don’t work because of large and powerful waves.

As well as providing food and habitat for other marine species, seaweed cleans coastal waters by removing excess nutrients and absorbing carbon dioxide from the water.

He said the new unit would be tethered to the seabed on an anchor. "Depending on the size of the unit we can make it bigger or smaller. We work on a metric of about a tonne.

“They won't be attached to wind farm infrastructure. We are currently doing feasibility studies with RWE to identify the best ways to work together and the best locations to start at.

"It's about making the oceans healthy, it improves water quality, biodiversity and it removes carbon."

Asked how a few units could improve water quality, he said: "You just have to have one – every unit makes a positive difference."

SeaGrown has received a number of grants over the years including £2.8m government funding in 2022 to develop new techniques to farm and harvest seaweed.

Mr Crookes said: "You don't have to grow all the seaweed, we make products from seaweed off the Yorkshire coast.

"We can harvest it by hand. What SeaGrown does is promote ocean health, which is why many industrial sectors are approaching us. You can’t do that if it’s lying in a refrigerated tub in Scarborough Fish Market.

“You need to leave seaweed in the sea, we are not landing seaweed.”