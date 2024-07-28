Selby air crash: Two men dead after aeroplane crashes into field near Thorganby

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan
Published 28th Jul 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 15:40 BST
Two men have been killed in an aeroplane crash near Selby.

The men, both in their 20s, died after their light aeroplane crashed into a field at Thorganby at 9.50am on Sunday morning.

One was believed to be the pilot while the other was a passenger, North Yorkshire Police said.

A statement read: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby at around 9.50am today.

The police cordon at Thorganby following the aircraft incident
The police cordon at Thorganby following the aircraft incident

“A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants had crashed in a field.

“Sadly, two men in their 20s believed to be the pilot and passenger have been pronounced dead.

“Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported.

“We are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.

“Some road closures remain in place while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

The air ambulance service also attended the crash.

