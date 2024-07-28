Selby air crash: Two men dead after aeroplane crashes into field near Thorganby

Two men have been killed in an aeroplane crash near Selby.

The men, both in their 20s, died after their light aeroplane crashed into a field at Thorganby at 9.50am on Sunday morning.

One was believed to be the pilot while the other was a passenger, North Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement read: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby at around 9.50am today.

The police cordon at Thorganby following the aircraft incident

“A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants had crashed in a field.

“Sadly, two men in their 20s believed to be the pilot and passenger have been pronounced dead.

“Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.

“Some road closures remain in place while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.