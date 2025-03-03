Severfield: Structural steel firm issues profit warning after major project delayed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November, Severfield, which is based in Dalton, Thirsk, posted a £5.8m pre-tax loss for the six months ending September 28, brought on after the firm discovered structural issues on National Highways and HS2 bridges.

The company said that a challenging market backdrop had also influenced its results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severfield announced yesterday that it now expects underlying pre-tax profit for the year to be in the range of £18m to £20m, short of its previous expectations.

Severfield . Inside the factory. Working on the metalwork. pic Richard Ponter

The company cited a large, unnamed project as one of the major causes of its profit warning.

A statement from the firm said: “In our interim results announcement on November 26, 2024, we highlighted that the market backdrop in the UK and Europe was challenging.

“Since then, market conditions have shown no signs of improvement, with pricing remaining at tighter levels for longer than expected in a competitive market and project opportunities continuing to be either cancelled or delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes a large project for which production was expected to commence in January and which has been recently delayed until early FY26.”

The unnamed project is thought to be the firm’s £4bn Agratas gigafactory in Somerset, according to Construction Enquirer.

Severfield also announced that it had revised its figures to reflect changes on a long-term nuclear project contract, originally tendered in 2019.

Serverfield also announced the cancellation of a £10m share buyback programme, originally announced in April of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company added that it would continue to make cost reductions in order to “mitigate the ongoing impact” of market conditions.

A statement from the firm said: “Whilst we continue to see a good pipeline of project opportunities, client decision-making continues to be deferred and projects are not being awarded or progressing within normal timescales, consistent with the current lower level of business confidence in the UK economy as a whole.

“This, in tandem with the absence of large 'anchor' projects in the order book and a general market backdrop which is not expected to improve in the short-term, is having a consequential impact on FY26.

“The group is seeking to mitigate the ongoing impact of these market conditions through ongoing cost reduction actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severfield said it had already secured “some” attractive large projects for the 2027 financial year, and that it is also seeing future large opportunities in sectors including data centres, manufacturing and commercial offices.

The firm’s UK and Europe order book, excluding its delayed project, was £403m as of the start of February, of which £281m is for delivery over the next 12 months.

The figure previously stood at £410m as of November 2024, with £307m for delivery in the following 12 months.

Net debt for the firm as of 31 January was £55m.