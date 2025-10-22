A video shows flames and smoke pouring from a fire at a health centre in Sheffield.

Dramatic footage shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky from a blaze in Beighton.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told The Star that they were called at 1:20pm to Beighton Health Centre on Queens Road.

Three fire crews and the turntable ladder are currently at the scene.

She added: “There are no reports of any casualties. The fire seems to be in the roof area. An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is completely out.”

Smoke billows from a fire at Beighton Health Centre in Sheffield. | Kevin Pickering

In a statement posted to social media, the fire service said: “Firefighters are currently at an incident at a Health Centre on Queens Road, Beighton, Sheffield.

“If you live or work near by, please keep your doors and windows closed until the fire is extinguished.