Sheffield fire: firefighters tackling huge blaze with billowing smoke in Shepcote Lane
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial building in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Fire warned that thick black smoke is billowing into the sky on Sunday afternoon (14 July).
The fire service said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at an industrial premises on Shepcote Lane in Sheffield.
“The fire is giving off lots of thick black smoke, but we have three fire engines on the scene and are dealing with the incident as quickly as possible.”
