Sheffield fire: firefighters tackling huge blaze with billowing smoke in Shepcote Lane

Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Politics Editor

Published 14th Jul 2024, 16:34 BST
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial building in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire warned that thick black smoke is billowing into the sky on Sunday afternoon (14 July).

The fire service said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at an industrial premises on Shepcote Lane in Sheffield.

“The fire is giving off lots of thick black smoke, but we have three fire engines on the scene and are dealing with the incident as quickly as possible.”

Related topics:FireSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice