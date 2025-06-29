Meet the Sheffield man still refereeing football at 92 having taken charge of almost 5,500 games in 45 years
‘Britain's oldest football referee’ celebrates his 92nd birthday on June 30 and has said: "I'm not stopping anytime soon."
Sprightly Frank Foster says he will never blow full-time on his favourite hobby that has seen him take charge of almost 5,500 games in 45 years.
He started refereeing in 1980 and still officiates men's, women's and children's games around three times a week for the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA in South Yorkshire.
But the great-granddad-of-four insists that "age is just a number" and hopes to never hang up his boots.
Frank said: “I just love football and I think young - I still think I am a teen but my joints know I am not.
"I think I've still got a couple more seasons in me.
“A few weeks ago, I officiated three 70 minute games in one day – I have to admit I was a little tired after it.
“Almost every game people ask me how old I am - I ask them ‘how old do they think’ they usually say around 75 and I am always quick to reply ‘correct’.
"You need to do what you can, while you can - your body will tell you when to stop, mine hasn’t yet.
"I've got lovely memories from this and I've got more to come."
Frank’s playing career
Frank, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, played football with Bamford FC but had to stop in the early 1950s when he injured his knee - he was paid 10 shillings a game (£15 in 2025).
During his playing career, Frank said he was known as a speedster. He would knock the ball past the defender and sprint past them leaving the player behind.
He also served in the RAF as an armourer during the 50s as part of national service. On weekends, he used to pay a colleague to do his duty whilst he played.
Frank’s move into refereeing
After his injury, Frank decided to take up coaching and refereeing, and passed his referee exam with the Sheffield County FA in October 1980, scoring 98%.
The granddad-of-nine has refereed thousands of players over the years, including England player Tony Currie.
Frank, who has four children, said: "An ex-Sheffield Wednesday player called John Quinn got together a team called John Quinn's all-stars.
"There was ex-professional players from Chesterfield, Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday and they did charity matches.
"One time, Tony Currie was there so I refereed him which I really enjoyed."
Frank’s preparations on a match day
When preparing for a match day, Frank says he has a bowl of porridge, cereal, or marmalade on toast to give him energy to last the full match.
He keeps his kit freshly washed making sure it is “neat and tidy” for when he sports it.
He has both long and short sleeve kits to account for a variety of weather conditions.
Frank also scrubs his black Adidas boots after every game making sure there are “nice and clean”.
He says he likes playing on astro turf as it means he doesn’t have to “wash them as often”.
The retro ref drives down to the game location and is always one of the first people there as he “hates being late”.
Being early also allows him to put on his boots on "properly” and perform a “warm up”.
Before a game, Frank has told how he speaks to both teams laying down his ground rules.
He said: “I tell them we are here for a good game of footie.
“I also remind them to play to the whistle and the rules.”
Frank’s view of VAR
Frank, a Sheffield United fan, watches the sport on TV “all the time” but says he often sits there and “disagrees” with the refereeing.
He said: "When I watch football on the television, I'm watching the referee more than anything.
"I disagree with them in a lot of cases.”
Frank also doesn’t like VAR.
He said: “I think it spoils the game.
“Sometimes it is only the players toe which is offside - it is ridiculous.
“When I referee I don’t allow lines people from the clubs as I can’t trust them - if I made a mistake at least it is honest and I can own up to it.”
Frank on his longevity
Frank says he "never thought" he would still be dishing out red and yellow cards all these years later, but thinks that being fit has kept him able to do this.
He said: "I've done five marathons before - I did four to raise money for a school and then somewhere in Whitby or Scarborough needed a new life boat, so I did one for them.
"I go on two walks a day in my local park - I go morning and afternoon to keep my legs going.
"Being fit is a lifestyle, I don't drink or smoke and I never have done."
