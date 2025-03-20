Sheffield Forgemasters expects to pour 10,000 tonnes of concrete per month to create new forge
The firm said that as its £900m recapitalisation programme to “strengthen manufacture for UK defence” gains pace, up to 10,000 tonnes of concrete per month will be poured for the project, including works to the main press pit, furnace bases, and ancillary structures.
Forgemasters added that the first major concrete pour for its 13,000 tonne forging line has used a recycled steel by-product to reduce carbon by 30 per cent.
All the concrete for the company’s Forge project incorporates Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), a recycled material from steel production which acts as a replacement for cement. The firm said the material would improve sustainability, and save approximately 30 per cent on carbon emissions.
Craig Fisher, programmes director at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “We have completed the first major concrete pour for our Forge project and the inclusion of GGBS as a cement substitute will clearly improve the environmental effects of casting large volumes of concrete.”
The first phase of the project, the creation of a base for a Top-Hat-Furnace Quench-Tank, involved an excavation of roughly 1,000m3, four metres below ground level, installation of more than 90 tonnes of reinforcement, and pouring of more than 1,000 tonnes of structural concrete.
Sheffield Forgemasters said its requirement for structural concrete will increase once it contracts main civils work for its nearby 35,000 m2 machining facility.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.