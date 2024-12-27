Sheffield solicitors help promote diversity and inclusion in legal careers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield & District Law Society has launched its new EDI Committee which features a group of 12 legal professionals who are promoting and supporting equality, diversity and inclusion in and around Sheffield.

Wake Smith private client associate Stephanie Chung and trainee solicitor Anna Woodcock have joined the committee which will work with local law firms, affiliated organisations, and local solicitors to build a more diverse profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They join other committee members from law firms across the region to share ideas around EDI.

Wake Smith’s Anna Woodcock (left) and Stephanie Chung join the new Sheffield & District Law Society EDI Committee. (Photo supplied by Wake Smith)

Ms Chung said: “Anna and I are delighted to be working with the Law Society on their newly established EDI committee. Our focus for the year is social mobility and raising awareness about different routes into the legal profession and bringing together junior and experienced legal practitioners.