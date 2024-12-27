Sheffield solicitors help promote diversity and inclusion in legal careers

A new committee to encourage equality, diversity and social inclusion in the legal profession has been set up in Sheffield.
Published 27th Dec 2024

The Sheffield & District Law Society has launched its new EDI Committee which features a group of 12 legal professionals who are promoting and supporting equality, diversity and inclusion in and around Sheffield.

Wake Smith private client associate Stephanie Chung and trainee solicitor Anna Woodcock have joined the committee which will work with local law firms, affiliated organisations, and local solicitors to build a more diverse profession.

They join other committee members from law firms across the region to share ideas around EDI.

Wake Smith’s Anna Woodcock (left) and Stephanie Chung join the new Sheffield & District Law Society EDI Committee. (Photo supplied by Wake Smith)Wake Smith’s Anna Woodcock (left) and Stephanie Chung join the new Sheffield & District Law Society EDI Committee. (Photo supplied by Wake Smith)
Ms Chung said: “Anna and I are delighted to be working with the Law Society on their newly established EDI committee. Our focus for the year is social mobility and raising awareness about different routes into the legal profession and bringing together junior and experienced legal practitioners.

“We will be working hard to normalise EDI events and activities and build a platform for EDI to thrive in the culturally diverse region, so everyone can potentially make the choice of the law as their career.”

