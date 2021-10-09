Sheffield Wednesday 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 - player ratings

Here we rate the Owls players.
Joe Wildsmith – made a point-blank save from Eoin Doyle but did not have that much to do 7
Jack Hunt – great ball for the goal 7
Dominic Iorfa – two terrific tackles 7
Lewis Gibson – tidy on his first League One start for the club, but it did not stop him being sacrificed for a change of shape 6
Liam Palmer – solid defensively 6
Sam Hutchinson – battled well against Kieran Lee 6
Barry Bannan – his usual performance in a good first half 7
Saido Berahino – did not have much impact 6
Jaden Brown – picked as a wing-back, he played the second half as a winger until being withdrawn 6
Callum Paterson – as usual, he had to show his flexibility 6
Lee Gregory – his all-round play was good, his goal crucial 8.
Substitutes:
Chey Dunkley (for Hutchinson, 46) – let no one down 6
Dennis Adeniran (for Gibson, 46) – did a decent job in midfield 6
Mide Shodipo (for Brown, 73) – came on as a left-back in a five 6
Not used: Wing, Corbeanu, Kamberi, Render.