Sheffield Wednesday 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 - player ratings

STAR PERFORMER: Sheffield Wednesday goalscorer Lee Gregory

Here we rate the Owls players.

Joe Wildsmith – made a point-blank save from Eoin Doyle but did not have that much to do 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hunt – great ball for the goal 7

Dominic Iorfa – two terrific tackles 7

Lewis Gibson – tidy on his first League One start for the club, but it did not stop him being sacrificed for a change of shape 6

Liam Palmer – solid defensively 6

Sam Hutchinson – battled well against Kieran Lee 6

Barry Bannan – his usual performance in a good first half 7

Saido Berahino – did not have much impact 6

Jaden Brown – picked as a wing-back, he played the second half as a winger until being withdrawn 6

Callum Paterson – as usual, he had to show his flexibility 6

Lee Gregory – his all-round play was good, his goal crucial 8.

Substitutes:

Chey Dunkley (for Hutchinson, 46) – let no one down 6

Dennis Adeniran (for Gibson, 46) – did a decent job in midfield 6

Mide Shodipo (for Brown, 73) – came on as a left-back in a five 6