Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup return picked for prime ITV slot

The Owls are one of the most high-profile teams in League One this season - and therefore in the first round of the famous competition - second only to Sunderland in terms of gates, but the Pilgrims are top of the table.

Ryan Lowe's men won 3-0 at Home Park when the sides met in September.

The game has therefore been selected as the pick of the matches ITV will show next month as live coverage of the competition reverts entirely to free-to-air television with the rights shared by ITV and BBC.

TV DATE: Hillsborough will host televised FA Cup football next month

ITV have the first pick of matches in the opening round and have chosen four matches in all, but Banbury United v Barrow, Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town and Dagenham and Redbridge v Salford City will all be on ITV 4.

The Hillsborough match will be on the main channel, kicking off at 12.15pm on Sunday, November 7.

The Owls will be paid £50,000 as a result, and can earn nearly half as much again in prize money if they win.

