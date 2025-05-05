Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located adjacent to Barnetby Station, the new MDU will comprise a two-storey 9,500 sq ft main building.

The building will feature welfare facilities and an office alongside associated services infrastructure, a service yard and staff and visitor car park.

The main building at the site will feature a timber aesthetic and facilities for workers with modern offices, meeting rooms, a canteen and changing facilities.

Henry Boot Construction has been appointed to build a new sustainable Maintenance Delivery Unit for Network Rail.

The sustainability enhancements have been funded through Network Rail’s Green Bank.

Lee Powell, managing director at Henry Boot Construction, said: “We’re proud to be working with Network Rail on this forward-thinking development – creating a space that not only meets their long-term vision but enhances the experience for its users.

“From the outset, we identified and delivered several sustainability measures designed to go beyond baseline requirements. These initiatives will significantly improve energy efficiency and reduce the project's overall carbon footprint – positioning the site as a leading example of sustainable construction and human-centred design within their MDU portfolio."

Mr Powell said the project also aligns with Henry Boot’s plan to expand its footprint outside yorkshire, adding that the firm hopes to deliver “quality construction projects across Lincolnshire, the Humber, East Midlands, Teesside and the surrounding areas.”

As part of the upgrade, Henry Boot said the new space will benefit from reduced embodied carbon and improved thermal performance.

The firm said an "optimised building layout” had also been usec to maximise natural daylight and remove the need for storage heaters.

Additional sustainability measures such as EV chargers, air-source heat pumps, triple-glazed windows, and rooftop solar PV panels will also be installed on the site.

Chris Round, senior portfolio manager MDU upgrade portfolio, NR Eastern Routes Capital Programmes, added: “We are delighted to be working with Henry Boot Construction on the new Barnetby Maintenance Delivery Unit.

"Their expertise, commitment to sustainability, and collaborative approach perfectly aligns with our goals.

“We’re confident that together, we will deliver outstanding results, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”