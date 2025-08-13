Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm also announced a 13.3 per cent year-on-year increase in EBITDA to £6m.

The online running shoes, running clothing and outdoor gear retailer said it attributed the year’s performance to a combination of elements including the launch of its app last August – which has now hit more than 200,000 downloads and accounts for 12 per cent of revenues.

The firm was also involved in the delivery of more than 100 activation events over the 12-month period both in the UK and internationally.

SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister.

These events included Nike Test and Trial initiatives, Parkrun, RunThrough UK events, Kendal Mountain Festival and activations at nine marathons, including London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Boston, New York. The retailer said this allowed it to reach seven million consumers physically last year.

Commenting on the results, SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, said: “Our vision is to be unrivalled in running, a disrupter of the outdoor category and Europe’s number one performance destination.

“It’s striving to achieve this vision which drives our creativity when it comes to customer engagement through physical activations, and customer retention due to an outstanding online shopping experience.

“A guiding principle for our business is ‘do it first and be remembered’. By always applying this to our thinking, whether it’s how we launch a product for a brand partner or what we do to refine our internal business processes, the result is continuous innovation and improvement."

Established in 1982, the business serves customers across the UK, Europe and Scandinavia, stocking over 17,000 products from 150 running and outdoor brands.

Brands stocked by the firm include Asics, Nike, Adidas, Hoka, New Balance and Brooks as well as Salomon, Montane, Rab and Patagonia.

The retailer also benefitted from a number of running shoe launches.

Mr Bannister added: “We want to power every runner and adventurer to run faster, go further and climb higher whatever their ability and, by doing so, positively contribute to their health and wellbeing.

“Staying true to these core beliefs is what keeps us honest and gives us our momentum as we continue to evolve SportsShoes.com as a premium online retail brand.”