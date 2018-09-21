Shocking video shows baggage handler at Manchester Airport throwing suitcases to the ground

Have your say

A woman's suitcase ended up damaged after some rough treatment by a baggage handler at Manchester Airport.

Elizabeth Evans, from Bury in Lancashire, filmed a man throwing luggage towards a waiting trailer with such force that several cases fell to the ground instead.

The baggage handlers work for Swissport

She was waiting to collect her bags after her Ryanair flight from Malaga landed on Thursday morning.

The man in the video and his colleague both work for Swissport, the firm contracted by Ryanair to provide baggage handling services.

Elizabeth's case was returned dented and with part of the protective lining torn.

Swissport have launched an investigation and have described the footage as 'disappointing'.

Manchester Airport and Ryanair have both been in contact with Swissport regarding the incident.