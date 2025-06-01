Shortage of development-ready land hindering 'mid-box' units in West Yorkshire, says real estate advisor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The region has seen significant take up of mid-box units – typically defined as ranging from 30,000 to 100,000 sq ft – following a number of schemes being developed over 2022 and 2023. However, most of these units have now been leased and only a handful remain, according to the real estate advisor.

The supply of second-hand units is also constrained, with very few being returned to the market.

Rob Oliver, Principal, Industrial at Avison Young UK, said: “Demand for mid-box space across West Yorkshire remains strong, but the challenge continues to be the availability of development-ready land for the next phase of supply.”

Avison Young said that demand remains robust and diverse, with interest from occupiers across a wide range of industries and sectors, including manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

The firm said the demand demonstrates the “vital role” that mid-box units play in regional supply chains.

Prime rental levels for mid-box developments have risen to £9.75-10.25 per sq ft, aso driven by demand.

This rental growth has come alongside stabilising building costs, the lowering cost of finance, and investment yields strengthening.

Rental growth has not remained confined to new units, but has also increased strongly on second-hand units.

However, the key issue holding back the supply of new units is the lack of suitable sites available for purchase, and the time typically needed to secure detailed planning consent, according to the advisor.

West Yorkshire has, however, seen a number of sites developed and become available in recent months.

Speaking last week as a site in Wakefield became available which holds planning consent for a four-unit scheme, Mr Oliver said that similar sites had become “increasingly rare”, adding that their emergence “crucial to keeping pace with occupier needs and supporting regional supply chains”.

Planning constraints have also proved a major issue for developers in recent years.

The Government had pledged to go “further and faster” on planning reform as part of its aim of driving growth.

The Government has said its plans to reform the planning system include “streamlining a set of national policies for decision making to guide planning decisions taken by local authorities and promote housebuilding in key areas”.