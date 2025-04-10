Site of former Leeds Burtons factory could host over 300 homes as new plans submitted
Called Montague Place after Sir Montague Burton who founded the factory in 1921, the initial phase of the development off Torre Road will comprise a mix of 302 homes.
The proposed plans feature three- and four-storey one- and two-bedroom apartments alongside semi-detached and terraced homes ranging from one to four bedrooms. The proposal includes affordable housing and homes for private rent.
In addition to the new homes, public green space is also proposed on the location of the site’s original bowling green and gardens, whilst existing woodland will be retained and managed, according to Avant Homes. A 8.5-acres site has also been marked for employment use.
Commenting on the application, Avant Homes Group property and multi-tenure director, Timothy Pegg, said: “Our planning application for Montague Place not only delivers much needed new homes but also encapsulates our vision to transform and regenerate a fascinating place of historic and social importance to Leeds.
At its height, the Burtons factory was the largest employer in Leeds, employing 10,500 people and producing 30,000 suits per week for the Burton tailoring chain, which later became the Burton Group.
To reflect the former site, Avant Homes said it has developed a heritage strategy which will see a number of features retained including art deco motifs and iconic Burton signage panels.
Materials used on the proposed properties will also be selected to reflect those currently found on the site.
Speaking on the sustainable credentials of the proposed development, Mr Pegg added: “Montague Place has sustainability at its core from the designs of our homes, through to the benefits provided by the public realm.
“Our ambition is for the development to be an exemplar of urban regeneration and to deliver a thriving new sustainable community for Leeds. We now look forward to Leeds City Council considering our plans.”
Avant Homes operates across the north of England, the Midlands, Scotland and South Wales.
The company is headquartered in Barlborough, near Chesterfield, and has regional operating companies located in Wetherby, Wakefield, Sunderland, Nottingham, Eccles, Coalville, Pontypridd and Edinburgh.
For the year ended 30 June 2024, the Avant Homes Group delivered 1,715 completions. The housebuilder has previously announced its ambition is to grow its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions as well as new locations.
