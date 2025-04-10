Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called Montague Place after Sir Montague Burton who founded the factory in 1921, the initial phase of the development off Torre Road will comprise a mix of 302 homes.

The proposed plans feature three- and four-storey one- and two-bedroom apartments alongside semi-detached and terraced homes ranging from one to four bedrooms. The proposal includes affordable housing and homes for private rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the new homes, public green space is also proposed on the location of the site’s original bowling green and gardens, whilst existing woodland will be retained and managed, according to Avant Homes. A 8.5-acres site has also been marked for employment use.

Avant Homes has submitted plans to transform the historic 49-acre former Burtons clothing factory site into a housing development.

Commenting on the application, Avant Homes Group property and multi-tenure director, Timothy Pegg, said: “Our planning application for Montague Place not only delivers much needed new homes but also encapsulates our vision to transform and regenerate a fascinating place of historic and social importance to Leeds.

At its height, the Burtons factory was the largest employer in Leeds, employing 10,500 people and producing 30,000 suits per week for the Burton tailoring chain, which later became the Burton Group.

To reflect the former site, Avant Homes said it has developed a heritage strategy which will see a number of features retained including art deco motifs and iconic Burton signage panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Materials used on the proposed properties will also be selected to reflect those currently found on the site.

Speaking on the sustainable credentials of the proposed development, Mr Pegg added: “Montague Place has sustainability at its core from the designs of our homes, through to the benefits provided by the public realm.

“Our ambition is for the development to be an exemplar of urban regeneration and to deliver a thriving new sustainable community for Leeds. We now look forward to Leeds City Council considering our plans.”

Avant Homes operates across the north of England, the Midlands, Scotland and South Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is headquartered in Barlborough, near Chesterfield, and has regional operating companies located in Wetherby, Wakefield, Sunderland, Nottingham, Eccles, Coalville, Pontypridd and Edinburgh.