Skipton Group announces retirement of International division CEO

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm was first launched following the merger of Skipton Guernsey and Scarborough Channel Islands in 2009.

Skipton Group, which also includes Connells Group, said that Mr Coupe had been a “driving force” behind the growth of Skipton International since its launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Haire, Skipton Group CEO, said: "I'd like to thank Jim for his 15-year service to Skipton International and to the Skipton Group.

Skipton International has announced that Jim Coupe, its CEO for the past 15 years, is set to retire in 2025.

“During this time and thanks to his significant contribution, Skipton International has grown to be one of the largest lenders of its kind.

“Jim has been an active member of island life on Guernsey, and I have no doubt he'll remain so in his well-earned retirement."

The group said that Mr Coupe would remain in his role until the summer and that work was “already underway” to find his successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipton International provides a range of Sterling and US Dollar savings products for private and corporate savers.

The bank is one of the largest lenders of its kind with mortgage lending surpassing £2bn.

In addition to being a leading mortgage lender in Guernsey and Jersey, the bank also provides mortgages on UK buy-to-let property for expats and residents overseas.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the group added: “Jim's experience has been instrumental in the growth of the bank. During his tenure Skipton International has seen innovation in products including the UK buy-to-let proposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bank has seen strong growth in customer numbers - with Skipton International now supporting customers in over 100 countries.

“With Jim at the helm Skipton International has worked to exceed customer expectations in providing a winning combination of best interest rates and service for offshore savings accounts - scooping multiple industry awards including most recently retaining the Moneyfacts best Offshore Account provider for the third year running, and the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the fifth year running.”

In its most recent half-year report, Skipton Building Society announced that its membership had grown 7.5 per cent year-on-year to over 1.26 million members for the six months ending June 30

The group posted profit before tax of £157m, up five per cent year-on-year, for the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said this reflected improvements in housing market activity, with Connells Group total revenue up 12 per cent to £508m.