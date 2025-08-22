The owners of a holiday park near Hornsea have submitted plans for a major upgrade to update facilities to match the best on offer in the UK – including a lido.

Legacy Leisure Group, which acquired Skirlington Leisure Park in 2024, now rebranded Skirlington Coast, after decades of private family ownership, are investing millions of pounds in the revamp.

One of the largest holiday parks in the area, Skirlington is best known for its Sunday markets, which can attract up to 15,000 visitors.

Plans submitted to East Riding Council say the facilities are “very small for the size of the park and have seen little recent investment, leaving them outdated and insufficient for modern visitor expectations”.

An outdoor swimming pool, splash pad and “tots” pool is among new attractions, and will also feature seating and dining areas, cabanas and a sun lounge terrace.

The owners also want to create a “high-quality seaside festival-themed, pedestrian-friendly area that becomes the heart of the park”.

There’ll be three leisure-event marquees including one for hosting “world class acts and festivals” during the season, and another for new “high-quality retail and dining options”.

They want to reconfigure the internal road layout of the park, which has 680 holiday caravans and 400 pitches for tents and tourers, to address pedestrian safety concerns.

A design and access statement concludes by saying that the development “probably represents the most significant investment in this holiday park since it was first created, bringing it up to modern standards and securing its long-term future as a premier holiday destination”.

It goes on: “The revitalisation will enhance visitor experiences, improve safety, and ensure the park remains competitive within the UK holiday market.

“Beyond its economic benefits, the redevelopment will create a more balanced and less seasonal employment structure, fostering quality sustainable jobs and strengthening the local economy.

"The improved facilities will provide an enriched environment for visitors while respecting and enhancing the park’s coastal setting.”

Originally a farm, the site, on Skipsea Road, Atwick, developed a large indoor market using the original farm buildings.