The company was previously based at the Centenary Business Park in Woodseats, Sheffield.

The firm said that due to its continued expansion, it has now relocated to Hope Works in Mowbray Street, close to Sheffield city centre.

Sky-House Co founder and CEO, David Cross, said: “Following another year of incredible growth, we realised that we needed more space and that we also needed to be in a location that would be convenient for both our clients and contractors.

Sheffield-based housebuilder Sky-House Co has announced that it has moved into a new headquarters.

“Hope Works is the ideal place for us as it is just a short walk from Sheffield city centre.

“Equally important for us, it is very convenient for some of our important on-going developments, including the Waverley site and two new Sheffield projects, Copper Street in Shalesmoor and Egerton Street at Devonshire Green.

Sky-House Co is one of the leading developers of the Waverley site between Sheffield and Rotherham, where two new projects - Waverley Central and Olive Lane - are now well under way.

The Waverley development is located on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery. The site has seen over 1,500 homes built in the past ten years, with 3,000 eventually expected in total.

Other schemes from Sky-House Co have included two north Sheffield developments – Stocksbridge and the former British Tissues site in Oughtibridge – and Rother Valley.

The company is also working on the Copper Street and Egerton Street developments in the heart of Sheffield city centre.

The firm is also currently working on a Devonshire Quarter site, also in Sheffield centre, which will feature 66 properties, including 32 one bed and 24 two bed homes and commercial space.

Mr Cross said that the company will be looking to take on more staff over the next few years.

He added: “The past five years have seen us grow to a team of 32 and as we acquire new sites that number will increase, meaning we definitely need space to expand.

“We have become one of Sheffield’s largest independent house building businesses and our new headquarters gives us that room for growth.

“We are also pleased to be returning to the historic Kelham Island area, where the Sky-House Co vision was born.

“Our aim is to make all our projects exemplar neighbourhoods for South Yorkshire and we are excited to see the way our vision is growing as more and more people embrace our concept of environmentally-aware living.”

Sky-House Co says that all of its homes are zero-gas, with an “emphasis on carbon reduction at all stages of the construction process”.