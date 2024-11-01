Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some reason, both Paul and I suffer with terrible insomnia which I find unfathomable considering our long work days which are both physically and mentally draining. Sleep comes easily if there’s something we really want to watch on the TV but the minute my head hits the pillow, I join the wide awake club.

The little guy has been suffering with a rotten cold for well over a week now which has kept him up during the night. Despite reminding me on a regular basis that he’s no longer a baby and doesn’t need my help, he’s certainly needed me during these long nights of soaring temperatures and barking coughs. It’s left me more exhausted than usual and when he finally fell to sleep late one night, I too drifted off to the land of nod. I woke an hour or so later, something was niggling and playing over and over in my mind.

The noise had invaded my dreams, an incessant and repetitive sound, unrelenting. I blinked in the darkness trying to come round, suddenly realising it was Boo’s barking that had woken me. The yard dogs had started as well which only made Boo shout louder. I heard the door slam and realised Paul was up and downstairs. Intruders in the yard. Boo was never wrong. She knows when someone is there, but more importantly, she lets us know. They were long gone by the time our small yet vicious little dog with the heart of a lion, hurtled off down the lane, her battle cry getting fainter as her short legs carried her further away.

Sleepless Stott Hall farm residents Paul, Jill and John Thorp.

Satisfied that she’d seen them off she returned, panting but proud she’d yet again done her job. There was no hope of getting back to sleep after that as a short time after, the barking resumed and again, she set off down the lane, teeth bared. Nothing was taken, just a field gate below the underpass left often and swinging in the breeze. We are of course used to unwanted visitors and had fully expected it now all the renovation work is underway. It sets us on edge and compounds our sleepless nights, as every noise leaves us straining to hear for further proof that we’re not alone.

The works are progressing slowly but at least the house is back to being white again. Strong words have been had with the little guy about football-shaped mud splats all over the newly painted house, so his full attention is now on his bike and what he and his bike can achieve together. Ramps are built using anything he can get his hands on, most of them involving tyres and straw bales. The straw bales never go down well with Paul, who for some reason has a real issue with even the odd strand of straw left in the yard.