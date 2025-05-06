SmartTech’s Martin Cheek on co-founding the Yorkshire firm in 2011 to securing major investment in 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Cheek looks back on the events that led to SmartSearch, the Yorkshire software company he founded with John Dobson in 2011, securing a majority investment from Triple Private Equity last year and sealing his retirement as managing director.

“We were going to float and I didn’t want to be the CEO of a listed business as it’s not my background,” he explains. “So we brought in a new CEO [Phil Cotter] that had close connections with the private equity world.

“It was also about the business getting too big for me to manage. A lot of owners try to keep going and don’t let somebody else in who’s got a better skillset. [Our previous investor] Marlin Equity Partners wanted their investment back and John was ready to retire. We found the perfect home with Triple.”

Martin Cheek, co-founder of SmartSearch.

SmartSearch, based in Ilkley, is a software company specialising in digital compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) services.

Cheek had the idea for the business after working at credit reference agency CallCredit, which was founded by Dobson and Mike Green within Skipton Building Society in 2000, and sold to TransUnion in 2018 for £1bn.

Cheek persuaded Dobson to come out of retirement to form SmartSearch. “John had left at the first sale of CallCredit to Vitruvian Partners in 2009 and went travelling,” he says.

“When he came back I could see he wasn’t ready for retirement. I suggested we build SmartSearch as there were some limitations with the TransUnion product: it only dealt with UK customers.”

SmartSearch became the first AML organisation in the UK with the ability to verify individuals and companies internationally and all in a single platform. Rapid expansion ensued, achieving revenue growth of 180 per cent between 2014 and 2017.

In 2019, SmartSearch sold a minority stake to global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners.

“The motivation for going down the PE route was driven by Entrepreneurs’ Relief [now Business Asset Disposal Relief],” says Cheek. “I wanted to de-risk. We were very conscious of the fact that Entrepreneurs’ Relief might go completely or be lowered [the lifetime limit was reduced from £10m to £1m in 2020].

“We also wanted a partner who would help us break into the US. We knew we could get a good price for the business as the multipliers in our particular sector were really good.”

In 2020, SmartSearch opened its first US office in Utah just two months after starting operations across the Atlantic. It came at an important time as financial institutions in the country faced increased threat of fraud and financial crime due to the Covid pandemic. By 2021, year-on-year turnover had risen from £11.8m to £14.5m.

This set the stage for the Triple Private Equity investment. SmartSearch originally ran a sale process in 2022, but the market conditions were far from favourable.

Cheek says: “The combination of the Ukraine war starting and the Liz Truss mini-budget meant that the timing couldn’t have been worse.”

The deal resumed in the following year, attracting “a multitude” of private equity bidders and 24 round-one offers, according to Cheek. The shareholders soon ruled out a trade sale.

“There was one trade buyer in the party who you could see wanted to cut all the costs out of the business, access the client base and upsell and cross-sell different products to them, as opposed to leading with the SmartSearch platform and developing that out,” says Cheek.

“Triple [Private Equity] understood the business and could give it the necessary growth.”

On finding the right partner, Cheek decided to retire from the business. “I think I would’ve become more of a hindrance than a help,” he says.

“It was pretty clear that these guys were going to change the way the business operated to allow it to scale to the next level. So I thought the right thing was to leave.”

The transaction marked the first investment made by Triple’s Fund I, which is focused on investing in B2B [business-to-business] data and software businesses in the finance, risk and compliance space in the UK and Northern Europe.

The inaugural fundraise demanded a high-degree of creativity from the advisory team on how to structure the deal. Bridging finance was required by the sellers to serve as interim funding while Triple completed its fundraise.

“Fundraising at the time was extremely difficult,” says Cheek. “We structured the deal in a way that allowed it to happen because we really did feel that Triple was the right partner.

"There were some complex negotiations between the advisers as well as our shareholders. We basically rolled over a proportion of our shares, cashed some out, and then sold the final part this year.”

Cheek has high hopes moving forward for the business, which now has around 200 employees and more than 7,000 clients.

“The sale presents opportunities for all the current staff and for the region as well,” he says. “Cash flow and the sales machine are really strong. I feel that Triple will help SmartSearch move into the enterprise market, expand overseas with their connections, and pursue M&A [mergers and acquisitions]. My dream would be to see SmartSearch have the growth of Experian, Equifax and RELEX.”

As for Cheek, he has plenty of other ventures to keep him occupied. “I’m in the process of investing in a property portfolio,” he says. “I’m also thinking about angel investing and have joined Leeds Angels network. It’s good to be with people like me who have grown a business, sold out, and are now looking to invest.”