All being well, Johnny McDaid will have the full use of both his hands when he takes to the stage with Snow Patrol in Scarborough in two days’ time.

Quite normal for a musician, but he’s had a tricky time touring around the world in recent months after “a very un-rock and roll injury,” he says, and had to retune his guitar to play with just three fingers.

“I was sleeping on a train with my ear pods in and my hands behind my head, and a door opened on my hand, and mangled it up pretty badly. Then I fell over and broke the other one. So I ended up with all sorts of contraptions and amazing doctors working with me on getting me through the tour."

Gary Lightbody and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol at Lytham Festival 2022. Credit: Michelle Adamson.

Still, it couldn’t get much worse. “Actually, the last time we played Scarborough, I had just recovered from a different injury, which sounds like I'm a terrible jinx,” he says.

Was it bad? “It was just a meagre broken neck.” Not as dramatic as it sounds, he stresses. “It was a long, slow process of sitting in bunks on tour buses with a laptop on my chest, working on songs, until my neck just gave way.”

So he suffered for his art and is thankfully recovered after a “good intervention”.

“I wouldn’t recommend it,” he says. That kind of understatement suits McDaid very well. While he has written hit songs with major acts such as Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams outside of his main band, he comes across as polite, humble and grounded.

Johnny McDaid playing keyboard with Snow Patrol at Radio 2 Party in The Park 2024 in Moor Park, Preston. Picture: Neil Cross.

Happier times – life without a broken neck, that is – would include the release of Snow Patrol’s last record, The Forest Is The Path, in September last year. It was the band’s first album to reach number one for 18 years, after Eyes Open in 2006.

Derry-born McDaid joined the band in 2011, so it was his first time having that experience with bandmates Gary Lightbody and Nathan Connolly.

He says: “I don't know that we think about it particularly as being a special album because it was number one. It was a special record to us for lots of other reasons. The fact that it went to number one was great and we feel very privileged and honoured that it did, but for us, the fact that there's a record – and the fact that the record is that record – is really, really important.”

Lightbody previously said it was “the biggest sounding record we have ever made”.

McDaid says: “It was quite a journey to go through, and we're just so proud of it. We feel this record really brought us so close together, and the three of us are just immensely proud of it.”

The musician agrees that he has the “best of both worlds”, working in Snow Patrol and enjoying other creative opportunities, as his credits include writing on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, which was the biggest selling song of 2017 and spent 14 weeks at number one. He has also co-written songs such as Pink's hit single What About Us and Robbie Williams’ Love My Life.

“Snow Patrol is our love,” he says. “We're a band of brothers and we're best friends in a band together, and we get to do something that we love, and all of us do things outside of the band. It's something we celebrate in each other and encourage in each other because we get to bring the energy of that back into the band again when we go to make a record.”

Is there a favourite song of the many he has been involved in? “I have a philosophy that every single song that I'm part of is the most important thing that I'm doing in that moment.

"It gives me a real focus on making sure that that song has all the attention and soul, and maybe daring, that it needs.”

But it allows him to keep developing. “I think the day that that happens – that I stop learning - is when I should stop making music,” he says.

When it comes to contemporary music, he singles out his love of Fred Again (real name Frederick Gibson), admiring “his curiosity, the fact that he approaches the world with this immense openness and wonder, and everything's a possibility,” says McDaid, who is the partner of Friends actress Courteney Cox.

“Fred was brought up in the world of Brian Eno and I think Brian, as a mentor for him, really gave him the lens of curiosity. So everything Fred looks at is a possibility and that's really inspiring to be around and to work with and to listen to, and I hear that in his music.

"Actual Life, to me, is one of the seminal records of the last 10 years, not just in how it sounds but in its concept.”

Many artists, though, are struggling to start or continue a career in music, with touring expenses so high and grassroots venues buckling under the weight of rising costs.

What’s McDaid’s advice to emerging musicians? Keep doing it, he says. “If your mandate for doing it, your reason for doing it, is because you love it, then you should do it,” he says, despite it being such a tough industry/

“What we all have to do, I think, as an industry, is to keep paying attention to that and keep fighting for artists to have rights and for artists to be paid, and for artists and songwriters to have a support system around them which allows them to do this for a living.

"We do all have to keep an eye on that, and we do all have to push and legislate for artists to have access to this as a career, that it isn't just a hobby or something in the background.” Now, he’s excited for the Yorkshire coast – with two hands. “It'll be quite a novelty for me.”