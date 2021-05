Ulley Reservoir, South Yorkshire

Police were called at 3pm on Friday, May 28 to Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham, after receiving calls that a teenage boy had got in to difficulty in the water.

Specialist search teams were sent to find him and people were urged to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 7pm, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the underwater search team had found a body

No formal identification has yet taken place.