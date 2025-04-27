Plans for an "experimental" hydrogen-powered peaking plant have been approved despite fears it would "industrialise" a remote stretch of Yorkshire coastline.

Members of East Riding Council's planning committee voted 11 to one in favour of SSE Thermal's £350m to £400m project, saying refusing the application would lead to an appeal, which they would lose.

The project involves producing and storing hydrogen at SSE's existing gas storage site near Aldbrough. The firm says one of the main challenges with intermittent renewables like wind is how to store the excess energy – hydrogen is an alternative to batteries.

Hydrogen would be made using electricity to split water into its component parts. It would then be stored in an underground cavern 1.8km down in a layer of rock salt, previously used to store natural gas. The gas would be used to power a turbine to create electricity to feed into the grid at times of peak demand.

The company is also planning to develop nine more caverns to store hydrogen immediately south of the site – but these plans will be decided by the Government.

Ward councillor John Holtby told the meeting that the large amounts of electricity required for manufacturing hydrogen would "not necessarily be renewable".

He’d gained the "overriding impression" from being on the liasion committee that it was a “huge experiment” and "not all the engineers will agree how it will work, how dangerous it will be, even if it will ever work" on a site which may not provide a key essential – clean, salt-free water.

Resident Tim Isherwood said people living nearby were concerned about how the plant – which will have a 30m high stack to disperse water vapour – will be lit at night, as well as noise from machinery.

He said it was "shameful and insulting" that the company had not considered compensating people who will be affected. The project will see up to 112 extra HGV movements per day during peak construction – 56 in and out – for up to 40 months.

Officers concluded its benefits "are considered to demonstrably outweigh the identified disbenefits of the scheme".

Ward councillor Samantha Whyte said there was a "bitter irony" that "in the name of creating so-called green energy, we’re industrialising the green countryside".

She said: "Hydrogen could and should be piped to industrial areas like Saltend for production, just as natural gas is already piped to and from Aldbrough today.” The project has been shortlisted by the Government in a recent funding process. SSE Thermal said: “This is a huge step forward in terms of delivering the UK’s hydrogen economy.

"By integrating hydrogen production, storage, and power generation in the Humber, we hope to create new opportunities for investment in the region, while advancing national clean power and decarbonisation goals.