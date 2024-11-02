Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Watson farms 250 acres at West Wold Farm, West Knapton where he has also grown the Wolds Way Caravan and Camping site over the last twenty-plus years and having run a more traditional suckler herd he made the change to destock and restock completely with the high health status Stabiliser breed in 2011.

“They are probably the best suckler cows in the world,” says Derek. “A bit like they used to say to advertise a certain brand of lager. They have transformed the way we keep cows.

“They are amazing little cows. We hardly ever have to get involved with calving, it’s only something like 1 in 127 births we’ve had to, and we’ve had 1700 calves born since we started with them. We’ve not needed the vet out for calving at all and we’ve only had a call out twice in the past 13 years for anything, plus we haven’t had to use antiobiotics in the past four years.

Farmer Derek Watson, of West Farm, West Knapton, near Malton.

“These cows just get on and do the job. We used to have to get up every two hours when calving our commercial herd. They’re fertile, can start calving as a two-year old, and are really milky cows and great mothers.

The Stabiliser breed was originally a four-way cross between Hereford, Angus, Simmental (Switzerland) and Gelbvieh (Belgium) and was developed in Nebraska, to ensure best traits of each and produce the ultimate suckler cow. It was forward-thinking Yorkshire farmers at Birdsall Estate, not far from Derek, JSR Farms and Limestone Breeding who brought Stabilisers to England in 1997, to replace what they saw as inefficient dairy-bred cows.

‘Efficiency is extremely important,” says Derek. “And not just in calving, but also feed costs and marbling of beef.

“Our suckler cows are averaging about 250 kilos less weight than our Limousin-crossed and Simmental-crossed cows and that means that for every 100 cows you’re feeding that is 25 tonnes of animal per day less.

“These suckler cows only have a little calf. Our dream calf weighs about 35 kilos at birth where a lot of continentals are 50, but the important thing is that when it gets to 13-14 months old that bull calf is just as heavy as one off a continental cow, and yet I’ve had these smaller cows to feed, she’s calved herself without any bother, fed and raised the calf herself. And their longevity is very good too. I’ve got an odd cow up here from my original herd and she is now on her thirteenth calf and her calves are as good as ever.

“There’s a lot of interest now in putting Stabiliser bulls and semen into the dairy herd for that faster growth. The dairy farmer wants a cow that’s going to calve a calf easily, that is going to be up, feed and then the calves are off after a few weeks to the calf rearer and into finishing schemes. With my chairman’s hat on I’ve been talking to one or two of these and they have been really impressed with the results and quality of the meat getting.

Derek also points to the benefits the Stabiliser also has for all farmers looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

“It’s another area where the Stabiliser fits perfectly as they are the right breed at the right time given their carbon footprint of being smaller cattle and being involved with the dairy herd. I can see there is going to be a lot of growth in beef out of the dairy herd and that’s where the Stabiliser should fare very well in the coming years.

“They’re not everybody’s cup of tea and there will be good in all breeds but they suit our system, being easy to manage, able to live on a lot less food, and you can stock more to the acre. I can’t fault them.

“Stabiliser cows off dairy cows may sometimes not look particularly good as weaned cows but when you see them at a year old they look absolutely amazing.

Another area where the Stabiliser Cattle Company has conducted a great deal of work is on the eating quality of the breed.

“Stabiliser marbling is excellent but sadly we’re still on the Euro grid for payment structure on carcases and that means we don’t get paid for marbling or for eating quality, but that will come one day.

“We finish everything on the farm and because we are a pedigree herd a lot of our bulls and quite a few heifers go for breeding, but we are generally selling bulls into the food chain at 13-14 months old with a liveweight of 650 kilos. Our heifer calves are generally sold at 15 months. We have a farm shop that have their own herd that were desperate to have quality store heifers to finish themselves, which they take to 17-18 months.

“We are currently talking with a very large catering company that supplies high end restaurants and events who are really impressed with the ethics of low carbon footprint and regenerative farming principles because the Stabiliser cow fits into today’s system.

“This has all come about because of the work done through trial works in genetics, genomics, net feed efficiency and eating quality. I think the Stabiliser was maybe ahead of its time, but now its time is absolutely right. Most of our multipliers are now doing carbon audits, and we’re getting back really good results, and most of our breeding is natural bulling.

Derek has 150 acres of arable cropping that will all be down to spring barley variety Laureate that he will be having drilled by a local contractor in late November and will all primarily be for feed. He also tells of how much he’s a farmer or a caravan site owner these days.

“We are now wheat, barley and a three-year herbal ley, through the SFI, although nothing is set in stone. It makes commercial sense to do that and fits in well with our reduced carbon footprint and regenerative farming approach.

“We did four years of direct drilling which didn’t affect our yield but we got an horrific problem with sterile brome so we’ve had to go back to ploughing which probably has to come in on a rotational basis every few years.

“Our Wolds Way Caravan Site has increased substantially since we opened and now has 140 pitches. We are now more a caravan site with a farm more than a farm with a caravan site.

Nonetheless, Derek very much has the Stabiliser breed at his heart.