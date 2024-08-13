Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long before kids were tethered to their devices with all that texting and networking and browsing and swiping and scrolling, there was a gentle pastime which didn't inflame the addictions and behavioural problems apparent today.

It was called philately and children, the less outdoorsy ones at least, spent their free time poring over stamps from countries with names such as Swaziland, Tanganyika, Siam, Ceylon, Danzig, Burma and Nyasaland.

What young collectors really wanted was a Penny Black, the first adhesive postage stamp in the public postal system and issued in May 1840, featuring a profile of Queen Victoria based on a sketch when she was only 15.

Penny Red (left), on sale for £650,000. Picture: Paul Fraser Collectibles.

Some are now worth thousands of pounds and the odd one worth millions, although nearly 67 million were issued and, depending on condition and other arcane variables, many may be picked up for £20 or £30.

The Penny Red, which replaced the Black in 1841 and was issued until 1879, was very much second best, we all thought.

Turns out we were wrong...and to prove it, one particular specimen is Britain's most valuable stamp and on sale for £650,000.

Printed in 1864, the used "Plate 77" Penny Red, one of nine surviving examples and in the finest condition of only three in private hands, is offered by Jersey-based Paul Fraser Collectibles.

It last changed hands in 2012 for £550,000, still a record for a British stamp. The example is cancelled in Highbury, North London, in combination with a 4d red, issued from 1855.

Some 21 billion Penny Reds were issued in Victorian times so what makes Plate 77 so special? Well, only one sheet of 240 from the print run was produced before it was discovered the printing plate was defective. Both plate and sheet were destroyed....but nine stamps somehow escaped the incinerator.

"Basically, the stamp is legendary because it shouldn't exist, "says Collectibles chief executive Mike Hall.

"While most people know the Penny Black was the first stamp, it's actually Plate 77 Penny Reds that send collectors into a frenzy."

Also for sale, at £2,995, is the signed anti-assassination cigar box, with original key and containing one cigar, which Cuban leader Fidel Castro (1926-2016) used daily in his main office.

His long-term mistress Nancy Revuetta Clews gave it to him in 1960 after they learned of a CIA plot to poison one of his cigars. Only he and his protection team were allowed to touch items which Castro had signed.

Using this Romeo y Julieta cigar box, Castro could be confident the contents would do him no harm.

Also for sale: The NASA flight training suit US astronaut Buzz AldrIn, 94, wore before the Gemini 12 and Apollo 11 missions (£150,000); the personal metal food bowl, with two wooden spoons and a fork, used by Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) during his six-year prison term (£60,000); a document on vellum signed by Henry VIII (1491-1547) relating to a loan to Sir Richard Gresham, father of Sir Thomas Gresham (1519-1579), founder of the Royal Exchange in London (£55,000).and, on a local note, an envelope containing a cancelled Penny Black sent to a William Iveson in Hedon, Yorkshire, in July, 1841 (£4,500).

*In 2012, the world's rarest and most valuable stamp fetched for £5,585,000 at Sotheby's - nearly a billion times its original face value.

The only surviving example of the unassuming British Guiana one-cent magenta was discovered by 12 year old Scottish schoolboy Vernon Vaughan in 1873 while living with his parents in the former British colony on the north coast of South America now known as Guyana.

He added it to his album and, not knowing what a rarity he had found among family papers, later sold it to a collector for a few shillings.

It entered Britain for the first time in 1878 and on each of the three previous occasions it has appeared at auction it established a new record price for a single stamp, fetching $935,000 in 1980 before selling at Sotheby's in New York 12 years ago for $9,480,000. Before 2012, the world auction best for a single stamp was $2.2 million for the Swedish Treskilling Yellow in 1996.

