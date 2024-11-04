Stepping up to the plate! Richmond care home residents donate to good cause

A care home in Richmond has donated to a local food bank with the help of the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s The Terrace, on Maison Dieu, encouraged the local community to join them in donating their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to the Influence Church in Richmond.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and famers would give thanks for a good harvest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and team members visited the Influence Church to drop off the donations.

Jackie Dyer and Marina Whitehead at Care UK’s The Terrace partnered with the Influence Church, Richmond

Suz Gregory, Community Manager from the Influence Church also delivered an informative talk to residents, providing a great opportunity for them to learn about the importance of foodbanks and how they are supporting the community.

Residents also welcomed Rooftops Nursery for an arts and crafts session where children enjoyed painting autumnal leaves. Pupils from St Mary’s RC Primary School also visited the home to sing harvest themed songs and read poems.

Judy Wray, Home Manager at The Terrace, said: “At The Terrace, we are always looking for ways to give back and support our community and local charities, which is why we were delighted to partner with the Influence Church to launch our first ever foodbank drop-off point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In these challenging times, we know many people may be struggling, and with Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever to support foodbanks which provide a vital lifeline for many members of our local community.

“Thank you to everyone who donated their unwanted or unused items to help those in need.”

The Terrace has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

To find out more about The Terrace, please contact Home Manager, Judy Wray, on 0333 4343 078 or email [email protected]