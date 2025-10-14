The UK’s ‘most instagrammable’ pumpkin patch suffered a huge hit the other weekend as they had to cancel their pumpkin festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmer Copley’s - home to UK’s largest pumpkin festival - had sold 2,000 tickets for their event on the Saturday but due to Storm Amy they had to close the site.

Co-owner Heather Copley made the announcement on Facebook, saying: “The weather for Saturday looks absolutely pants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that with the winds being predicted at 40-47 mph, they had decided on the Friday morning that it’s “too risky,” to go ahead on the Saturday and instead they were fully refunding all tickets.

Each ticket for entry costs £6.50, not to mention the loss of earning from the sale of pumpkins, food, drinks and produce.

Farmer Copleys has been named one of the UK’s best pumpkin patches to visit this autumn.

Co-owner Rob Copley said: “We had two thousand people booked and we had to close.”

He said that this left them, and other local businesses “considerably down.”

Rob added: “However we managed to get open on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a cracking day and the weather was pretty good, just windy.”

Rob said that they hope that people will manage to boom again over the next couple of weeks.

Farmer Copleys has been shortlisted for an award at the National Farm Attractions Network's annual celebration.

He said: “It’s now nice outside, it's dried up and it's looking awesome for the weekend.”

Rob added that the weather is also looking “awesome” over the next fortnight.