Located on Leeds Briggate, the new 5,356 sq ft store is the biggest Superdrug store in the city.

The move comes as the retailer continues to expand its bricks-and-mortar retail footprint, with plans to open 25 new stores in 2025.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new store in Leeds Briggate, which benefits from a larger footprint and strengthens Superdrug’s presence within the city.

Superdrug has opened a new store in Leeds city centre. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

"This expansion enables us to enhance our service offering and product range, delivering an improved shopping experience for our customers.

The store also features a new Beauty Studio area, where shoppers can access professional treatments.

In recent months, a number of retailers have warned of worsening conditions in the UK after last year’s Budget saw the Government raise taxes for companies.

Many retail firms also faced further challenges over last year’s crucial Christmas period when sales fell compared to the same time the year prior.