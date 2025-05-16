Workers at a soon-to-close Superdrug warehouse in Yorkshire have been threatened with getting less generous payouts if they disagree with the company’s redundancy offer, a union claims.

Superdrug is closing the distribution centre on Stadium Way, South Elmsall, Pontefract, with the loss of around 350 jobs to cut costs.

Workers at the site, some with over 20 years’ service, have rejected a severance package offer put forward by the company.

Trade union Unite said the offer was barely above the statutory minimum despite Superdrug last reporting pretax profits of £111.6 million and expecting these to grow.

Jon Trickett at the Superdrug warehouse in South Elmsall.

Unite said industrial action “causing severe disruption to Superdrug’s operations is increasingly likely" unless an “acceptable” offer is put on the table.

It came after Superdrug supply chain director Chris Warn sent a letter to staff stating that any workers “who voted against accepting the company's enhanced redundancy pay offer will receive a payment in line with the statutory”.

He went on to say that “we would need to reconsider enhanced redundancy pay should industrial action be taken by anyone within a group eligible to receive an enhanced redundancy pay”, the union said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Superdrug’s bully boy tactics are disgraceful. These workers have dedicated years of service to the company.

"But instead of putting forward a fair offer, the company is trying to make them redundant on the cheap with threats and attempts at union busting.”

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett called on the company to reverse its decision to close.

He said: "Superdrug’s justification for the closure is that it is part of a plan to ‘evolve’ their supply chain, with the aim of improving efficiency and expanding customer access.

"But these corporate platitudes mask the devastating impact this decision will have on real people, real families, and an entire community.”

The company is closing the site, where many staff have worked for decades, later this year to consolidate its distribution operations at its Dunstable warehouse.

In March the firm said it was boosting its presence with 25 new stores and 600 new jobs across the UK.

Superdrug said Unite’s comment do “not align” with ongoing discussions with the union, including redundancy payments totalling over 50 per cent above statutory levels.

