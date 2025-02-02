Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over 100 years ago French writer and poet André Breton set out his thoughts on a new approach to creativity in the arts.

His Manifesto of Surrealism, published in 1924, kickstarted an experimental, ground-breaking artistic movement that aimed to give the unconscious mind free reign to express itself.

With its sensibility situated somewhere between dream and reality, the movement attracted a range of artists and writers over subsequent years, producing works in various media including the visual arts, writing, photography, theatre, music and cinema.

Clare Bridge, Retail Buyer & Product Developer in the Forbidden Territories exhibition. Picture James Hardisty

This spring in Yorkshire there is the opportunity to enjoy two exhibitions marking the centenary of the launch of Surrealism which explore different aspects of the movement.

The Henry Moore Institute in Leeds is hosting The Traumatic Surreal, showcasing Surrealist sculpture by post-war women artists from Europe across several generations, while the Hepworth Wakefield investigates the unusual terrains depicted in Surrealist art in Forbidden Territories: 100 Years of Surreal Landscape.

Both shows also highlight the lasting legacy of the movement and how its influence can be seen in the work created by some contemporary artists working today.

“We knew we wanted to do something on Surrealism and sculpture, to look at the legacy of Surrealism in a different context and to show the work of artists that people might not be familiar with,” says Clare O’Dowd research curator at the Henry Moore Institute who co-curated their exhibition with Patricia Allmer, professor of modern and contemporary art history at the University of Edinburgh.

Clare Bridge, at Hepworth Wakefield, in the Forbidden Territories exhibition

“Patricia’s book The Traumatic Surreal: The Legacies of Surrealism in German Speaking Countries was our starting point.

"That part of Europe was particularly affected by World War Two and Nazism and we worked with Patricia in identifying women artists from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg working in the post-war era that were using Surrealist techniques in a way that featured anti-fascist and anti-patriarchal themes.

" When we started looking at it, we realized that it really does reflect what is happening at the moment. When women’s rights are under threat across the world, and politics in many places is lurching to the right, exploring these powerful critiques of fascism and patriarchy feels very timely.”

The exhibition brings together work from the 1960s through to the present day and features the work of seven artists – Renate Bertlmann, Bady Minck, Meret Oppenheim, Pipilotti Rist, Birgit Jürgenssen, Ursula Schultze-Bluhm and Eva Wipf.

Working with unconventional materials and seeking to shock and to challenge traditional ideas around femininity or domesticity, the artists demonstrate that the disruptive element of Surrealism has a singular lasting power.

“When it first emerged, Surrealism was largely male-dominated and it is fair to say that many of the male artists had limited views on women and their capability,” says O’Dowd.

“So while several of the artists in the show are very high profile and are not under-represented as such, it is about redressing the balance a bit.”

A number of the sculptures on display, such as those by Eva Wipf and Ursula Schultze-Bluhm, are being shown in the UK for the first time and some of the other works are rarely exhibited.

In curating the show, O’Dowd says that she and Allmer were looking for connections between the works.

“We wanted to choose pieces that spoke to each other,” she explains.

“In reality some of these women were to an extent already ‘speaking’ to each other in that they were aware of each other and some of them corresponded, so there were connections in existence already but we wanted to create conversations across different themes.

"So, in the exhibition you can see there is a lot of fur, feathers and tails in the works and recurring images of cages and confinement that these women, as artists, are trying to push against.”

For Eleanor Clayton, head of collection and exhibitions at the Hepworth Wakefield, curator of their exhibition Forbidden Territories, Surrealism has been a long-held area of interest.

“I have always been fascinated by Surrealism – it is such an interesting movement that keeps being relevant,” she says.

“I was working on our Lee Miller exhibition a few years ago which included her involvement in the Surrealist movement and we borrowed some of her works from Jeffrey Sherwin’s collection.”

Sherwin, a Leeds doctor, city councillor, advocate for the arts in Yorkshire and prolific collector of Surrealist art, died in 2018 and his extensive collection now has a permanent home at the Hepworth.

With the centenary approaching, Clayton began looking through the collection again.

“It has an incredible archive which includes an original print of Breton’s 1924 manifesto. In it, when he writes about Surrealism in relation to the visual arts, he talks about landscape as a metaphor and that got me thinking about how Surrealist artists have used landscape across the century.

"It is a movement that continues to inspire artists today – how we relate to our environment, the relationship between humans and the natural world. As we are rethinking that relationship, Surrealism is a way of thinking about, and looking at, things afresh.”

On display are more than a 100 works across different media by significant artists within the Surrealist movement, alongside less well-known names and contemporary artists.

“One of the things I thought quite early on was that I wanted to have all the great names of Surrealism such as Picasso, Dali, Magritte, Max Ernst, Leonora Carrington and Lee Miller but also to feature the work of some women artists who are often overlooked,” says Clayton.

“And we have work made very recently by contemporary artists, some of whom are related to Surrealism in terms of their creative practice and particular techniques or who have been inspired by the movement’s ways of thinking.”

There is a solo presentation of the work of Mary Wykeham, a now under-recognized British Surrealist painter and printmaker who studied at the Slade in the early 1930s, became successful and decided to become a nun in 1950 at the height of her career.

The display includes paintings, drawings and etchings on paper and is the largest public showing of her work since her solo show of 1949 in Paris.

The show also features newly commissioned artworks by contemporary artists Ro Robertson, Aliyah Hussain and Nicolas Party, all born in the 1980s.

The new installation by Robertson, whose work explores the natural world and gender fluidity, was inspired by French surrealist photographer Claude Cahun.

Hussain’s work, a digital surrealist feminist story as well as ceramic pieces, was based on a Surrealist story from the 1960s about a woman who turns into a plant, while Swiss artist Party has created pastel murals drawn from memories of his childhood, inspired by Max Ernst’s ‘forest and jungles’ paintings in which woodland was a metaphor for childhood.

“I wanted the exhibition not to be a chronological survey but to think about the different ways that landscape has been portrayed in Surrealism,” says Clayton.

“Each section contains work by historical artists and contemporary artists so there is a playful conversation which I hope makes it clear that the influence of Surrealism – one of the most dynamic and wide-reaching art movements of the 20th century – is still vibrant and alive today.”