Sweco: Consultancy firm set to move Leeds office with over 200 staff

The company is relocating with more than 200 staff from Chapel Allerton, where it has been for 25 years, to Leeds city centre.

The firm has taken 15,000 sq ft of office space at 1 Whitehall Riverside, close to Leeds train station.

Max Joy, Sweco’s UK president, said: “Our move to No. 1 Whitehall Riverside is about more than a change of address - it’s about who we are and where we’re going. Being in the heart of Leeds brings us closer to our clients, partners, and peers.

1 Whitehall Riverside, in Leeds city centre.

“This move embodies our purpose of transforming society together, creating the conditions for us to deliver projects that have a lasting, positive impact.

“We’re proud to be stepping into a new chapter that will help us grow, connect and continue shaping the future of our communities. I look forward to welcoming colleagues and clients to our new home in Spring 2026.”

The move marks one of the most significant office deals in Leeds this year, brokered by global property consultancy Knight Frank.

The letting also follows civil engineering firm, JN Bentley, recently doubling its office space at 1 Whitehall Riverside.

Part of the Mott MacDonald Group, JN Bentley has taken over the whole of the 17,124 sq ft fifth floor of the building.

The Skipton-based company originally moved its Leeds city centre operations from Bank House to 1 Whitehall Riverside in October 2023.

Owned by NFU Mutual, the building is now home to employees from JN Bentley and colleagues from Mott MacDonald and JBA Consulting, working within the company’s design-and-build businesses.

Eamon Fox, head of the Leeds office of property consultancy Knight Frank, who advised Sweco, said: “This is a very significant deal and a resounding endorsement of 1 Whitehall Riverside.

“We are delighted to welcome a company as successful as Sweco to Leeds city centre and the influx of more than 200 staff will be a massive boost for the city’s economy.

“Two important lettings within a couple of months underline the pulling power of 1 Whitehall Riverside.