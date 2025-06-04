Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contract, which Synectics said was worth “at least” $4.8m (£3.55m), will see the firm continue to provide the customer with its Synergy platform software.

The unnamed customer is a major casino operator based in South-East Asia.

Amanda Larnder, chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Synectics, said: "We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration as we deliver mission-critical software support, reinforcing our position as a trusted long-term technology partner to one of the world's leading casino operators."

Yorkshire-based surveillance systems firm Synectics has announced that it has agreed a five-year extension on a contract with what it described as “one of the world's most successful and high-profile gaming resorts”. Photo: PA/ Clive Gee

The announcement comes after Synectics previously announced a number of contracts with major gaming resorts, including in January this year and September 2024.

In January, Synectics announced that it had been awarded a $2.2m (£1.73m) contract by a leading casino operator in South-East Asia, while September saw the firm announced that it had been awarded a new $3.2m (£2.4m) contract related to the upgrade and expansion of a surveillance system at another unnamed major gaming resort.

In March, Synectics announced that it had seen a jump in profits for the year ending November 2024.

The company posted underlying operating profit of £4.8m, up 56.8 per cent from £3.1m the year prior.

The firm also posted revenue of £55.8m, up 13.6 per cent on 2023, and underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £6.2m, a 27.2 per cent jump.

Ms Larnder said at the time of the announcement that she was “immensely proud” of the firm’s results.

The company’s latest news comes after Synectics announced last month that it had secured a major contract with the UK's largest bus and coach operator.

Synectics announced that Ocular Integration, its systems integration business, had signed an agreement worth around £1.1m with Stagecoach.

A statement issued at the time added: “Under the terms of the contract, Stagecoach will pilot Ocular's new On-Board Hub solution, an innovative, single-platform solution, designed to enhance fleet efficiency while improving both operator oversight and the passenger experience.

“The pilot is expected to be completed within 12 months, with the expectation that it is deployed more widely upon successful completion.”