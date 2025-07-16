Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contracts come from two gaming customers in the Philippines and the US, and follow Synectics winning a string of gaming contracts in recent months.

Amanda Larnder, Synectics' chief executive officer and chief financial officer, said: "We are pleased to secure these contract wins in both Asia and North America.

"These orders further underpin the Group's revenue in the current financial year."

Synectics has announced that it has been awarded two new contracts worth a total of around $3m (£2.24m). Photo: PA/ Clive Gee

The first contract, valued at $2.5m (£1.87m) has been secured with an integrated casino resort located in Entertainment City, Manila, an existing customer with Synectics since 2016.

Synectics will upgrade the resort’s proprietary Synergy software and deliver what it described as a “major refresh” of the existing video surveillance infrastructure.

The work will involve upgrading critical components of the customer's surveillance system, enhancing its performance, scalability, and long-term resilience.

The majority of the contract is expected to be delivered in the company's current financial year.

Valued at $600,000 (£450,000), the second contract has been struck with a “tribal gaming” property in Oklahoma, North America. Tribal gaming refers to casinos located on reservation land.

The contract will see Synectics deploy its Synergy software across the property. The solution also includes Synergy's suite of AI monitoring and detection tools.

Ms Larnder added: “The upgrade at a world-class resort in Manila reflects the strength of our long-term customer relationships and the ongoing investment by major operators in Synergy's mission-critical solutions.

“Whilst the tribal gaming contract in Oklahoma marks both an important entry into a new market and an early deployment of Synergy's new AI tools.

Synectics announced last month that it had agreed a five-year extension on a contract with what it described as “one of the world's most successful and high-profile gaming resorts”.

The unnamed customer is a major casino operator based in South-East Asia.

The contract announcement came after Synectics previously announced a string of contracts with major gaming resorts, including in January this year and September 2024.

The company also announced last month that it had appointed a new chief financial officer.