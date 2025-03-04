Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company posted underlying operating profit of £4.8m for the year ending 30 November 2024, up 56.8 per cent from £3.1m the year prior.

The firm also posted revenue of £55.8m, up 13.6 per cent on 2023, and underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £6.2m, a 27.2 per cent jump.

This comes after the company said it saw ”continued momentum” in contract wins, including post-period end awards announced in the US and South-East Asia gaming industry worth an aggregate $4.9m (£3.85m).

surveillance systems firm, Synectics, has announced that it saw a jump in profits. Photo: PA/ Clive Gee

Commenting on the results, Amanda Larnder, chief executive officer and chief financial officer at Synectics, said: “I am immensely proud of our strong performance in FY24 and the positive momentum we have built heading into FY25, which is backed by a robust order book.

"During FY25, we are investing in strategic initiatives across our products, operations, and in strengthening customer and partner relationships to ensure sustainable growth in future years.

“We are confident that our commitment to delivering operational excellence combined with our innovative offerings position us to be a trusted leader in our chosen markets, enabling us to seize new and exciting business opportunities.”

The company’s results came ahead of expectations. Prior to the firm’s latest announcement, FY 2024 market expectations were for revenue of £57m and adjusted profit before tax of £4.3m.

In January, Synectics announced that it had been awarded a $2.2m (£1.73m) contract by a leading casino operator in South-East Asia. The firm said this was to deploy an upgrade and expansion at one of the most successful gaming resorts in the world,

In September of last year, Synectics also announced that it had been awarded a new $3.2m (£2.4m) contract related to the upgrade and expansion of the surveillance system at an unnamed major gaming resort in South-East Asia.

The contract, which is expected to be delivered before the end of November this year, comes in addition to another $10m (£7.6m) contract announced by the firm in June.

In July of last year, Synectics announced that it was set to pay its first dividend in five years after an uplift in profit and revenue.

The firm announced yesterday a recommended final dividend of 2.5 pence per share, giving an increased total dividend up 50 per cent to 4.5p per share

In November, Synectics also announced that it had secured further contracts with the National Grid worth over £2m for the delivery of security improvement works for 12 sites across the UK.