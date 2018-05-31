Tennis star Alexander Zverev fails to understand journalist's Yorkshire accent in hilarious French Open interview

A German tennis player declared his love for the Yorkshire accent after struggling to understand a journalist's questions during a press conference.

French Open second seed Alexander Zverev faced the media in Paris following his second-round victory in the Grand Slam tournament - and began by taking questions from Live Sports FM journalist Jonathan Pinfield, who is from Bradford.

Jonathan's opening question was met with a bemused look from the world number three, who is fluent in English, before he replied 'where you from, buddy?'

When told the journalist had travelled from Yorkshire, the German continued: 'Love it. I don't understand a word you're saying. If they ever make a tournament there I'm coming just because of that accent.'

When Jonathan tried to turn the subject back to sport, telling the rising star 'you clearly love your tennis', Zverev responded 'not as much as your accent!'

Jonathan took the opportunity to cement the rapport by asking if he could ask more questions if Zverev reaches the final, where he is projected to meet defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Zverev assured him that he wouldn't be 'edged out' and could ask multiple questions.

The second seed, however, seemed unaware that the men's professional tour does include a tournament in Yorkshire - and it starts in just a fortnight's time.

The second-tier ATP Challenger circuit Ilkley Trophy is a Wimbledon warm-up event played on the grass courts at Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club from June 16-25.

The tournament tends to attract players ranked in the 80-150 range, while a player in the top 10, such as Zverev, can gain direct entry to the top-tier ATP events.

Ilkley tweeted Zverev after the humorous press conference to invite him to play the Trophy - only a day after confirming the 2018 men's draw - yet the German has already committed to playing a grass court warm-up on home soil at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle ahead of Wimbledon.

