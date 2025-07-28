Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tetley's Coaches operates from a large depot which it owns in central Leeds, adjacent to the existing First Bus Hunslet Park depot.

For the 12 months to 31 March 2024, Tetley's reported revenues of £5.3m and earnings before interest and taxation of £1.4m.

Commenting on the acquisition, FirstGroup chief executive officer Graham Sutherland said: "I am very pleased to welcome Tetley's Coaches to the group.

FirstGroup has announced that it has acquired Leeds-based Tetley's Coaches.

“This is a well-established, profitable business with its own large, centrally located depot and a strong contract base.

“As we work to grow our adjacent services market share, this strategic acquisition will complement our York Pullman and Lakeside businesses and expand our operational footprint and contract portfolio in one of our key markets."

Tetley’s has a fleet of 55 coaches and buses and a portfolio of adjacent services contracts including for schools, universities, workplace shuttles and private hire in Central Leeds, as well as throughout the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Area.

First said that managing director, Ian Tetley, will remain with the business as a director while Tetley’s is integrated into First Bus.

FirstGroup, which runs multiple bus and train routes across Yorkshire, last month announced its results for the year ending 29 March.

The firm posted adjusted revenue of £1.37bn, up from £1.28bn the year prior.

Group adjusted operating profit increased to £222.8m, up from £204.3m. The firm said this was driven by First Bus rising £12.4m to £96.0m and First Rail up £5.5m to £148.8m.

Mr Sutherland said: "I am pleased to report another positive set of results for our 2025 financial year. We have further strengthened our businesses and continued to deliver against our strategy, including growing and diversifying our earnings in both First Bus and First Rail.

“This leaves us well placed to at least maintain our adjusted earnings per share in FY 2026, from a stronger base, as we continue to successfully navigate a period of transition in bus and rail in the UK.